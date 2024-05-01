https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/us-fleet-readiness-below-standards-in-part-due-to-deliveries-to-ukraine--pentagon-1118217136.html

US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon

US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon

Sputnik International

The readiness of the US Fleet is currently below the established standards, partly due to weapons and equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James Mingus said on Wednesday.

2024-05-01T21:52+0000

2024-05-01T21:52+0000

2024-05-01T21:52+0000

military

us ship

us

ukraine

us fleet

us warships

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118217215_0:186:3310:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8cdd68cbc60b107480392c61050a86e.jpg

The general made the remarks while testifying before a Senate Armed Forces Committee on the current readiness of the Joint Force.Mingus noted that the fleet overall operational readiness standard is of 90%, however, with the current shortfalls and diversion of resources, the current level stands at 80%.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us navy, us ship, us fleet, us army is weak, us is weak, us navy, us warships, us ships, old ships, unprepared fleet, american ships