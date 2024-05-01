https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/us-fleet-readiness-below-standards-in-part-due-to-deliveries-to-ukraine--pentagon-1118217136.html
US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon
The readiness of the US Fleet is currently below the established standards, partly due to weapons and equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James Mingus said on Wednesday.
US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The readiness of the US Fleet is currently below the established standards, partly due to weapons and equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James Mingus said on Wednesday.
The general made the remarks while testifying before a Senate Armed Forces Committee on the current readiness of the Joint Force.
“Our fleet readiness currently is below the standards that we hold for ourselves, and part of that is a confluence of cascading of equipment from one unit to other, back to depot, some of it is equipment that we've given to Ukraine and the supply parts that have to go to Ukraine… It's been a host of things that have caused this,” Mingus clarified.
Mingus noted that the fleet overall operational readiness standard is of 90%, however, with the current shortfalls and diversion of resources, the current level stands at 80%.