International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/us-fleet-readiness-below-standards-in-part-due-to-deliveries-to-ukraine--pentagon-1118217136.html
US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon
US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon
Sputnik International
The readiness of the US Fleet is currently below the established standards, partly due to weapons and equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James Mingus said on Wednesday.
2024-05-01T21:52+0000
2024-05-01T21:52+0000
military
us ship
us
ukraine
us fleet
us warships
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118217215_0:186:3310:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8cdd68cbc60b107480392c61050a86e.jpg
The general made the remarks while testifying before a Senate Armed Forces Committee on the current readiness of the Joint Force.Mingus noted that the fleet overall operational readiness standard is of 90%, however, with the current shortfalls and diversion of resources, the current level stands at 80%.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118217215_430:0:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a261964cdf5ceda39cf008656024bb41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, us ship, us fleet, us army is weak, us is weak, us navy, us warships, us ships, old ships, unprepared fleet, american ships
us navy, us ship, us fleet, us army is weak, us is weak, us navy, us warships, us ships, old ships, unprepared fleet, american ships

US Fleet Readiness Below Standards in Part Due to Deliveries to Ukraine – Pentagon

21:52 GMT 01.05.2024
© AP Photo / Eric RisbergThis June 29, 2007 file photo shows a trio of aging and rusting World War II Victory ships anchored together at the Suisun Bay Reserve Fleet in Suisun Bay, Calif. Federal scientists reported Thursday that a fleet of mothballed warships rotting in waters near San Francisco Bay is not a major source of environmental contamination.
This June 29, 2007 file photo shows a trio of aging and rusting World War II Victory ships anchored together at the Suisun Bay Reserve Fleet in Suisun Bay, Calif. Federal scientists reported Thursday that a fleet of mothballed warships rotting in waters near San Francisco Bay is not a major source of environmental contamination. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2024
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The readiness of the US Fleet is currently below the established standards, partly due to weapons and equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James Mingus said on Wednesday.
The general made the remarks while testifying before a Senate Armed Forces Committee on the current readiness of the Joint Force.

“Our fleet readiness currently is below the standards that we hold for ourselves, and part of that is a confluence of cascading of equipment from one unit to other, back to depot, some of it is equipment that we've given to Ukraine and the supply parts that have to go to Ukraine… It's been a host of things that have caused this,” Mingus clarified.

Mingus noted that the fleet overall operational readiness standard is of 90%, however, with the current shortfalls and diversion of resources, the current level stands at 80%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала