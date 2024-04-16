https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/us-navy-depletes-1bln-worth-of-weapons-in-middle-east-in-6-months---secretary-del-toro-1117961662.html

US Navy Depletes $1Bln Worth of Weapons in Middle East in 6 Months - Secretary Del Toro

The US Navy needs to replace about $1 billion worth of munitions that it used to combat attacks on Red Sea shipping and defend Israel over the last six months, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

"Over the course of the last six months we have actually countered over 130 direct attacks on US Navy ships and merchant ships," Del Toro said. "We currently are approaching $1 billion in munitions that we need to replenish at some point in time." Del Toro emphasized that it would be "critical" for Congress to pass a national security supplemental in order to replace the weapons, which include SM-2, SM-3 and SM-6 missiles.

