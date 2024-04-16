https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/us-navy-depletes-1bln-worth-of-weapons-in-middle-east-in-6-months---secretary-del-toro-1117961662.html
US Navy Depletes $1Bln Worth of Weapons in Middle East in 6 Months - Secretary Del Toro
US Navy Depletes $1Bln Worth of Weapons in Middle East in 6 Months - Secretary Del Toro
Sputnik International
The US Navy needs to replace about $1 billion worth of munitions that it used to combat attacks on Red Sea shipping and defend Israel over the last six months, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
2024-04-16T16:40+0000
2024-04-16T16:40+0000
2024-04-16T16:40+0000
military
us
us navy
red sea
us senate
us military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117212736_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_976e41e5a9ae368266c61180a3a4c80e.jpg
"Over the course of the last six months we have actually countered over 130 direct attacks on US Navy ships and merchant ships," Del Toro said. "We currently are approaching $1 billion in munitions that we need to replenish at some point in time." Del Toro emphasized that it would be "critical" for Congress to pass a national security supplemental in order to replace the weapons, which include SM-2, SM-3 and SM-6 missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/pentagons-wasteful-spending-eats-away-at-us-defense-capability-1117195799.html
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117212736_190:0:2919:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_df72e03fc8c4993ad2661c369fdbf586.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military, us navy, us defense spending, us military budget
us military, us navy, us defense spending, us military budget
US Navy Depletes $1Bln Worth of Weapons in Middle East in 6 Months - Secretary Del Toro
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy needs to replace about $1 billion worth of munitions that it used to combat attacks on Red Sea shipping and defend Israel over the last six months, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
"Over the course of the last six months we have actually countered over 130 direct attacks on US Navy ships and merchant ships
," Del Toro said. "We currently are approaching $1 billion in munitions that we need to replenish at some point in time
."
Del Toro emphasized that it would be "critical
" for Congress to pass a national security supplemental
in order to replace the weapons, which include SM-2
, SM-3
and SM-6 missiles
.
The national security supplemental passed by the US Senate includes $2 billion in funds for the US Navy that would be used to replenish the weapons, he added.