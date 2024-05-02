https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/modular-version-of-buk-m3-air-defense-to-hunt-down-western-missiles-1118221247.html
Modular Version of Buk-M3 Air Defense to Hunt Down Western Missiles
The modular version of the Buk-M3 air defense system can significantly enhance the level of protection of Russian skies from Ukrainian attacks, say experts from the Analytical Center for Aerospace Defense in the article for the National Defense magazine
The makers of the Buk air defense system have proposed a modular version to improve Russia's defenses against Ukrainian missiles.Analysts have stressed that Ukraine uses long-range weapons to target mainly stationary objects in Russia, like large industrial buildings and urban infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, they urge makers to strip air defenses of self-propelling capabilities in favor of enhanced reconnaissance and firepower.The researchers note that such a modular system will make short work of all Western-supplied tactical and cruise missiles, including the hyped ATACMS, Storm Shadows and Taurus.The modular version abandons a specialized chassis, significantly lowering its cost and strengthening reconnaissance and fire capabilities.Authors stress that modern cruise missiles are difficult to intercept due to their ability to fly at ultra-low altitudes, yet they underscore that the Buk-M3 was specially designed to down such projectiles due to its enhanced reconnaissance systems.Experts added that this air defense system is also fully capable of intercepting missiles at high altitudes and allege that the Buk-M3 is probably the best choice to combat the threat.
Experts from the Analytical Center for Aerospace Defense have claimed the system can significantly enhance Russia's protection in the skies from Ukrainian attacks in an article for the National Defense magazine.
The makers of the Buk air defense system have proposed a modular version to improve Russia's defenses against Ukrainian missiles.
Analysts have stressed that Ukraine uses long-range weapons to target mainly stationary objects in Russia, like large industrial buildings and urban infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, they urge makers to strip air defenses of self-propelling capabilities in favor of enhanced reconnaissance and firepower.
“The modular version of the Buk-M3 air defense system is capable of significantly increasing the level of air defense and fending off existing and future threats of air terrorist attacks," the experts summed up in the article.
The researchers note that such a modular system will make short work of all Western-supplied tactical and cruise missiles, including the hyped ATACMS, Storm Shadows and Taurus.
“Taking this into account, the developer of the Buk family of air defense systems has implemented the idea of modular construction of a medium-range air defense system,” the article explains.
“Apart from other Wuderwaffe ['wonder weapons' supplied to the Kiev regime], US ATACMS tactical missiles and German-Swedish Taurus cruise missiles were often mentioned. While not ignoring the risk, we should stress, Russia has effective tools to counter such weapons. The Buk-M3 complex is one of them – [it is a] highly effective medium-ranged air defense system,” authors underscore.
The modular version abandons a specialized chassis, significantly lowering its cost and strengthening reconnaissance and fire capabilities.
Authors stress that modern cruise missiles are difficult to intercept due to their ability to fly at ultra-low altitudes, yet they underscore that the Buk-M3 was specially designed to down such projectiles due to its enhanced reconnaissance systems.
"The Buk family of air defense systems has technical tools that allow it to significantly enlarge the radio horizon,” the article reads.
Experts added that this air defense system
is also fully capable of intercepting missiles at high altitudes and allege that the Buk-M3 is probably the best choice to combat the threat.