Modular Version of Buk-M3 Air Defense to Hunt Down Western Missiles

The modular version of the Buk-M3 air defense system can significantly enhance the level of protection of Russian skies from Ukrainian attacks, say experts from the Analytical Center for Aerospace Defense in the article for the National Defense magazine

The makers of the Buk air defense system have proposed a modular version to improve Russia's defenses against Ukrainian missiles.Analysts have stressed that Ukraine uses long-range weapons to target mainly stationary objects in Russia, like large industrial buildings and urban infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, they urge makers to strip air defenses of self-propelling capabilities in favor of enhanced reconnaissance and firepower.The researchers note that such a modular system will make short work of all Western-supplied tactical and cruise missiles, including the hyped ATACMS, Storm Shadows and Taurus.The modular version abandons a specialized chassis, significantly lowering its cost and strengthening reconnaissance and fire capabilities.Authors stress that modern cruise missiles are difficult to intercept due to their ability to fly at ultra-low altitudes, yet they underscore that the Buk-M3 was specially designed to down such projectiles due to its enhanced reconnaissance systems.Experts added that this air defense system is also fully capable of intercepting missiles at high altitudes and allege that the Buk-M3 is probably the best choice to combat the threat.

