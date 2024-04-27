https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russian-air-defenses-one-of-the-most-robust-and-integrated-in-the-world--ex-us-air-force-officer-1118145221.html

Russian Air Defenses ‘One of the Most Robust and Integrated’ in the World – Ex-US Air Force Officer

The F-16 fighter jets Ukraine has been longing for are unlikely to change the situation in the ongoing conflict as Russian forces dominate both on the battlefield and in the air, a fact that has been proven by Russia’s steady successes across the special op zone.

Speaking to business insider, retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel and experienced F-16 pilot John Baum, the F-16s headed to Ukraine this summer will face their "most dangerous battlefield".This is primarily due to the fact that the aircraft will face sophisticated Russian air defense systems, as well as tried and true long-range air-to-air missiles.Russian air defense capabilities are “probably one of the most robust and advanced integrated air-defense systems in the world," Baum noted.Due to limited combat capacities, Ukrainian pilots are to be immediately targeted by prevailing Russian forces once they get off the ground.

