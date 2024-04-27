https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russian-air-defenses-one-of-the-most-robust-and-integrated-in-the-world--ex-us-air-force-officer-1118145221.html
Russian Air Defenses ‘One of the Most Robust and Integrated’ in the World – Ex-US Air Force Officer
The F-16 fighter jets Ukraine has been longing for are unlikely to change the situation in the ongoing conflict as Russian forces dominate both on the battlefield and in the air, a fact that has been proven by Russia’s steady successes across the special op zone.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113834870_0:79:2747:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_41da84bb8f0c4fca1537e45133a5b637.jpg
Speaking to business insider, retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel and experienced F-16 pilot John Baum, the F-16s headed to Ukraine this summer will face their "most dangerous battlefield".This is primarily due to the fact that the aircraft will face sophisticated Russian air defense systems, as well as tried and true long-range air-to-air missiles.Russian air defense capabilities are “probably one of the most robust and advanced integrated air-defense systems in the world," Baum noted.Due to limited combat capacities, Ukrainian pilots are to be immediately targeted by prevailing Russian forces once they get off the ground.
Speaking to business insider, retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel and experienced F-16 pilot John Baum, the F-16s headed to Ukraine
this summer will face their "most dangerous battlefield"
.
This is primarily due to the fact that the aircraft will face sophisticated Russian air defense systems
, as well as tried and true long-range air-to-air missiles.
Russian air defense capabilities are “probably one of the most robust and advanced integrated air-defense systems in the world," Baum noted.
Due to limited combat capacities, Ukrainian pilots
are to be immediately targeted by prevailing Russian forces once they get off the ground.
“When Ukrainian F-16s take off, they could be immediately within range of Russian surface-to-air systems, rather than enjoying neutral territory,” the former officer pointed out.
The Netherlands and Denmark were the first countries to agree to supply Ukraine with F-16s. The White House has confirmed that Kiev will receive the US-made jets from third parties as soon as the Ukrainian pilots finish their training. The Dutch defense minister said that the country planned to supply Ukraine with the first batch of F-16s in 2024.