https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/more-than-40-of-us-voters-believe-second-civil-war-likely-in-next-five-years---poll-1118230412.html

More Than 40% of US Voters Believe Second Civil War ‘Likely’ in Next Five Years - Poll

More Than 40% of US Voters Believe Second Civil War ‘Likely’ in Next Five Years - Poll

Sputnik International

More than four in ten prospective voters in the United States believe that a second civil war in the country is likely within the next five years, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll

2024-05-02T17:14+0000

2024-05-02T17:14+0000

2024-05-02T17:14+0000

americas

us

joe biden

donald trump

civil war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081018701_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6d0defd3e671dfaef85557fb6c7b847.jpg

Forty-one percent (41%) of respondents believe that a second US civil war is likely in the next five years, the poll report said. The figure includes 16% of respondents who believe that a second civil war is very likely, the poll report said.However, nearly half of respondents, 49%, believe that a civil war is not likely within the next five years, including 20% who believe it is not likely at all, the poll report said. Ten percent (10%) of respondents are unsure, the poll report added.A greater proportion of respondents believe that a civil war is more likely to occur if US President Joe Biden is reelected than if former US President Donald Trump wins the White House — 37% and 25%, respectively — the poll report said.Thirty percent (30%) of respondents believe that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will not impact the chances of a civil war, the poll report said.The poll surveyed 1,105 likely US voters from April 21-23. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-congress-job-approval-rating-drops-to-13-lowest-level-since-2017--poll-1114533909.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new civil war, second civil war, will us has a civil war, will democrats and republicans start a war