US Congress’ Job Approval Rating Drops to 13% Lowest Level Since 2017 – Poll
US Congress’ Job Approval Rating Drops to 13% Lowest Level Since 2017 – Poll
Only 13% of Americans look positively at the current performance of US Congress, which is the lowest result in the last six years, a new Gallup poll reported on Friday.
“Amid a prolonged search for a new House speaker that paralyzed the House of Representatives for three weeks while two US allies are engaged in wars, Americans’ approval of Congress’ job performance fell from 17% to 13%,” the poll said. The same rating was in October and November 2017, it added. The survey was conducted on October 2-23, when US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had been ousted, and three other his colleagues failed bids to replace him. Supporters of both major political parties expressed negative views on Congress’ work: only 8% of Republicans and 10% of Democrats said that they agree with the job it is doing. At the same time, only 19% of independent voters approve of Congress’ activity. The poll, which was conducted among 1,009 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, said that only 37% of Americans support President Joe Biden’s performance.
US Congress’ Job Approval Rating Drops to 13% Lowest Level Since 2017 – Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Only 13% of Americans look positively at the current performance of US Congress, which is the lowest result in the last six years, a new Gallup poll reported on Friday.
“Amid a prolonged search for a new House speaker that paralyzed the House of Representatives for three weeks while two US allies are engaged in wars
, Americans’ approval of Congress’ job performance fell from 17% to 13%,” the poll said.
The same rating was in October and November 2017, it added.
The survey was conducted on October 2-23, when US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had been ousted
, and three other his colleagues failed bids to replace him. Supporters of both major political parties expressed negative views on Congress’ work
: only 8% of Republicans and 10% of Democrats said that they agree with the job it is doing.
“It is the lowest rating Democrats have given Congress since a 9% reading in December 2018, when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress under Republican President Donald Trump,” the poll highlighted.
At the same time, only 19% of independent voters approve of Congress’ activity.
The poll, which was conducted among 1,009 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, said that only 37% of Americans support President Joe Biden’s performance
.