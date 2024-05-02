https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/nowhere-to-hide-ukrainian-retreat-shows-their-defense-lines-barely-exist-1118228062.html

Nowhere to Hide: Ukrainian Retreat Shows Their Defense Lines Barely Exist

Nowhere to Hide: Ukrainian Retreat Shows Their Defense Lines Barely Exist

Sputnik International

The articles stresses that Ukrainian soldiers are outmatched and outgunned and are often forces to pull back.

2024-05-02T14:49+0000

2024-05-02T14:49+0000

2024-05-02T14:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118204463_0:227:2838:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_a913af74060a86ed582fd2ad45975492.jpg

Ukrainian soldiers find no shelter even after retreating from the front lines since rear defenses barely exist, a new report by the Associated Press has revealed.According to the outlet, Ukraine is currently bracing to build concrete-fortified trenches, yet this comes amid constant shelling by the Russian Army and in the absence of proper equipment, limiting the impact of the measure.The Kiev regime has allocated $960 million to create a fortified network, however corruption and bureaucracy plague the process.According to the data, construction companies were awarded contracts to erect the third defensive line without a typical bidding process – clearly increasing the risk of corruption. The managing directors of these businesses lament the passivity of the Ukrainian state.Another owner of a construction company stated that officials are exaggerating their progress in the reports for the sake of their careers.A Ukrainian soldier who spoke with reporters admitted that he had expected to find a sophisticated underground network of tunnels that connected firing positions, yet all he saw were several pits - not enough to hide from Russian cannonade. As a result, many officials of his brigade were killed.The tone of the article suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly demoralized and are losing hope, while feeling betrayed by their leaders' failure to build defensive lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/breakthrough-at-semyonovka-gives-russia-chance-to-encircle-crumbling-ukrainian-forces-1118196112.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/ukraines-push-for-security-pact-with-us-foreshadows-looming-military-collapse---analyst-1118170362.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

ukraine defense, ukraine dragon teeth, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russia defeats ukraine, ukrainian losses