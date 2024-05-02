International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Nowhere to Hide: Ukrainian Retreat Shows Their Defense Lines Barely Exist
The articles stresses that Ukrainian soldiers are outmatched and outgunned and are often forces to pull back.
Ukrainian soldiers find no shelter even after retreating from the front lines since rear defenses barely exist, a new report by the Associated Press has revealed.According to the outlet, Ukraine is currently bracing to build concrete-fortified trenches, yet this comes amid constant shelling by the Russian Army and in the absence of proper equipment, limiting the impact of the measure.The Kiev regime has allocated $960 million to create a fortified network, however corruption and bureaucracy plague the process.According to the data, construction companies were awarded contracts to erect the third defensive line without a typical bidding process – clearly increasing the risk of corruption. The managing directors of these businesses lament the passivity of the Ukrainian state.Another owner of a construction company stated that officials are exaggerating their progress in the reports for the sake of their careers.A Ukrainian soldier who spoke with reporters admitted that he had expected to find a sophisticated underground network of tunnels that connected firing positions, yet all he saw were several pits - not enough to hide from Russian cannonade. As a result, many officials of his brigade were killed.The tone of the article suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly demoralized and are losing hope, while feeling betrayed by their leaders' failure to build defensive lines.
Nowhere to Hide: Ukrainian Retreat Shows Their Defense Lines Barely Exist

Sergey Lebedev
A recent article has stressed that Ukrainian soldiers are outmatched and outgunned and often forced to retreat to poor rear defenses.
Ukrainian soldiers find no shelter even after retreating from the front lines since rear defenses barely exist, a new report by the Associated Press has revealed.
According to the outlet, Ukraine is currently bracing to build concrete-fortified trenches, yet this comes amid constant shelling by the Russian Army and in the absence of proper equipment, limiting the impact of the measure.
The Kiev regime has allocated $960 million to create a fortified network, however corruption and bureaucracy plague the process.
According to the data, construction companies were awarded contracts to erect the third defensive line without a typical bidding process – clearly increasing the risk of corruption. The managing directors of these businesses lament the passivity of the Ukrainian state.
“This is all a big question for our leadership: Why didn’t they purchase the equipment that military engineers needed to do their jobs?" one of the executives wondered.
Another owner of a construction company stated that officials are exaggerating their progress in the reports for the sake of their careers.
“I saw the figures, and knowing what I know about the supplies, I know they can’t be true,” he admitted.
A Ukrainian soldier who spoke with reporters admitted that he had expected to find a sophisticated underground network of tunnels that connected firing positions, yet all he saw were several pits - not enough to hide from Russian cannonade. As a result, many officials of his brigade were killed.

“We lost department commanders, platoon commanders, company commanders and sergeants,” he admitted.

The tone of the article suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly demoralized and are losing hope, while feeling betrayed by their leaders' failure to build defensive lines.

“The enemy sees everything,” one of the soldiers who spoke to AP admitted.

