Breakthrough at Semyonovka Gives Russia Chance to Encircle Crumbling Ukrainian Lines

The Russian military has driven Ukraine’s NATO armed and trained forces back over 400 square kilometers so far this year, with the advance made possible through a series of powerful blows in the winter and early spring forcing Ukrainian troops to abandon their heavily fortified positions in the western and northern suburbs of the city of Donetsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that troops from Battlegroup Center has completed the liberation of the settlement of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, about 7 km northwest of Avdeyevka and about 15 km northwest of the city of Donetsk.The operation, part of a broader advance against Ukrainian and foreign mercenary forces in areas including Novoaleksandrovka, Arkhangelskoye, Tarasovka and Zavetnoye, has sparked a mild panic in Kiev and Washington, with former presidential advisor Oleg Soskin blaming Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky for the “enormous deterioration” at the front, and suggesting that since his appointment in February, “all the time, almost every day, settlements are being surrendered one by one.”American ‘newspaper of record’ the New York Times shared in the dour assessment, running a story entitled “Ukraine Retreats From Villages on Eastern Front as It Awaits US Aid,” and citing Syrsky’s complaints about his forces being outgunned and the situation at the front “worsening” as Russia “attempt[s] to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line.”Syrsky confirmed that the fighting around villages north and west of Donetsk constitutes the “most difficult situation” across the 1,000 km front, with the Ukrainian retreat from Semyonovka, as well as the nearby village of Berdichi, signaling a breakthrough past the defensive lines set up west of Avdeyevka after the town’s liberation by Russian forces in February.“The capture of Semyonovka is a great victory for Battlegroup Center,” veteran Russian military observer Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik, explaining that the operation to liberate the DPR settlement not only opens up opportunities to encircle Ukrainian forces across a broad area, but to build on momentum to force enemy lines to crumble.Syrsky and company apparently did not expect such a speedy capture of Semyonovka, the observer believes, suggesting that the pace of the operations indicates that Ukraine’s forces were unable to create a strong second fortified defensive line west of Avdeyevka.“The Russian military is now capturing important strategic objects virtually daily which Ukrainian forces did not have time to prepare to defend. In general, big victories await us in the near future, let’s put it this way,” Mikhailov said.Based on the pace of the Russian advance, Mikhailov says it’s difficult to estimate where Ukraine’s defensive lines in the Donbass will end up.Mikhailov expects the Russian strategy of breaking through heavily fortified Ukrainian lines to continue along the established pattern – approaching enemy forces from the flanks, encircling them, dropping KAB and FAB heavy bombs on their positions, using artillery and aviation and then approaching with assault groups, cutting off supplies.

what is the situation in donetsk, what are the implications of semyonovka operation