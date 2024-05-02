https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/turkish-ministry-of-trade-confirms-trade-relations-with-israel-fully-suspended-1118231962.html
Turkish Ministry of Trade Confirms Trade Relations With Israel Fully Suspended
Turkish Ministry of Trade Confirms Trade Relations With Israel Fully Suspended
Sputnik International
Turkiye has fully suspended trading with Israel, and the decision will be in force until uninterrupted delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip is ensured, the Ministry of Trade confirmed.
2024-05-02T21:11+0000
2024-05-02T21:11+0000
2024-05-02T21:11+0000
world
israel
turkiye
gaza strip
trade
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103417/43/1034174396_0:165:3000:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca94af2a891c73a375585584fff105b.jpg
Earlier in the day, media reported that Turkiye halted all imports and exports to and from Israel as of Thursday. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz then accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries. The ministry recalled that Turkiye has already restricted export of 54 different items of goods, including aviation fuel and motor oil, to Israel, but the "aggression" in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/iraq-turkey-to-sign-over-20-agreements-during-erdogans-visit-to-baghdad--govt-1118046958.html
israel
turkiye
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103417/43/1034174396_0:0:3000:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_aa96289fed5d33b6231f1a001b07d83f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey israel, israel trade blokade, turkish israeli relation, turkey israeli conflict over gaza strip
turkey israel, israel trade blokade, turkish israeli relation, turkey israeli conflict over gaza strip
Turkish Ministry of Trade Confirms Trade Relations With Israel Fully Suspended
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Turkiye has fully suspended trading with Israel, and the decision will be in force until uninterrupted delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip is ensured, the Ministry of Trade confirmed on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, media reported
that Turkiye halted all imports and exports to and from Israel as of Thursday. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz then accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries.
The ministry recalled that Turkiye has already restricted export of 54 different items of goods, including aviation fuel and motor oil, to Israel, but the "aggression" in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing.
“Considering this fact, a second phase of measures has been taken at the state level — export and import transactions related to Israel have been halted, the measures apply to all items," the ministry said, adding that the decision will be in force until Israel ensures uninterrupted and sufficient supplies of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.