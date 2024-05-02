https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/turkish-ministry-of-trade-confirms-trade-relations-with-israel-fully-suspended-1118231962.html

Turkish Ministry of Trade Confirms Trade Relations With Israel Fully Suspended

Turkiye has fully suspended trading with Israel, and the decision will be in force until uninterrupted delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip is ensured, the Ministry of Trade confirmed.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Turkiye halted all imports and exports to and from Israel as of Thursday. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz then accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries. The ministry recalled that Turkiye has already restricted export of 54 different items of goods, including aviation fuel and motor oil, to Israel, but the "aggression" in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing.

