US Marines F-35B Fails Minimum Performance by 45% - Government Accountability Report

The US Marines' F-35B variant of the Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter is still failing to meet its minimum performance goals by 45%, and both other versions of the aircraft are also at least 13% below minimum performance requirements, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report.

"We found in April 2024 that the F-35 has not met its targets for mission capable rates for the past several years," the report said on Wednesday. "In fiscal year 2023, the F-35A and F-35B variants were below the full mission-capable minimum-performance target by more than 27 and 45 percentage points, respectively." Also, each F-35 variant in fiscal year 2023 did not meet its target for mission-capable minimum performance by at least 13 percentage points, the GAO said. According to the program’s 2023 estimates, the Air Force will pay $6.6 million annually to operate and sustain an individual F-35 aircraft, well above the $4.1 million 2018 target, the GAO said. Since 2014, the GAO has made 43 recommendations to improve the F-35 program but 30 of them (about 70%) remain unimplemented, the report said.

