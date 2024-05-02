International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian troops once again learned the hard way that they are not welcome on Donbass.
The Russian Armed Forces has conducted over 40 strikes with first-person view drones on Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic.The outbreak of the special military operation triggered swift progress in the Russian defense industry, with companies working around the clock and regularly coming up with new technology and solutions. Drones and robots, as well as AI-powered machines, proved to be the future of warfare and Russia's military-industrial complex is working relentlessly to get ahead of the game.
14:16 GMT 02.05.2024
Kiev's troops once again learned the hard way that they are not welcome in Donbass, with Russian UAVs targeting them with deadly precision.
The Russian Armed Forces has conducted over 40 strikes with first-person view drones on Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
The outbreak of the special military operation triggered swift progress in the Russian defense industry, with companies working around the clock and regularly coming up with new technology and solutions.
Drones and robots, as well as AI-powered machines, proved to be the future of warfare and Russia's military-industrial complex is working relentlessly to get ahead of the game.
