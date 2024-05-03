International
Boeing Struggles to Ramp Up Production of 787 Jets Due to US Sanctions on Russia - Reports
US aerospace company Boeing is struggling to ramp up production of its 787 Dreamliner jet after a supplier's capability to provide parts for the aircraft was hampered by US sanctions against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The report said a supplier of a temperature-regulating part for the 787 jet terminated its Russian operations and moved its production out, but the transition has made it difficult for the company to keep up with Boeing's growing demand. This delay is reportedly not only harming Boeing's business but also airlines, who now have to reduce the number of long flights offered to customers. Boeing did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aerospace company Boeing is struggling to ramp up production of its 787 Dreamliner jet after a supplier's capability to provide parts for the aircraft was hampered by US sanctions against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The report said a supplier of a temperature-regulating part for the 787 jet terminated its Russian operations and moved its production out, but the transition has made it difficult for the company to keep up with Boeing's growing demand.
This delay is reportedly not only harming Boeing's business but also airlines, who now have to reduce the number of long flights offered to customers.
Boeing did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.

Moscow has said that the sanctions imposed by the United States - and the collective West - on Russia dealt a serious blow to the global economy and have actually increased the prices of electricity, fuel and food products in Europe and in the United States.

