https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/why-is-us-striving-to-kill-russias-arctic-lng-2-project-1118228289.html

Why is US Striving to 'Kill' Russia’s Arctic LNG-2 Project?

Why is US Striving to 'Kill' Russia’s Arctic LNG-2 Project?

Sputnik International

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt earlier announced Washington’s plans to torpedo the Arctic LNG 2 project through sanctions coordinated with the Group of Seven partners and other allies.

2024-05-02T14:09+0000

2024-05-02T14:09+0000

2024-05-02T14:09+0000

analysis

russia

us

lng

project

efforts

exports

development

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118225150_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a891e491d59e4de0f944e897da27bab9.jpg

The US State Department has announced sanctions against four companies and 16 vessels linked to the Arctic LNG 2 gas liquefaction project by the Russian company Novatek.Two of the companies that have been sanctioned are foreign-based.The sanctions aim "to further promote accountability for entities providing material support to […] the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 project," the State Department said in a statement.The US is making herculean efforts to torpedo the project first and foremost because the two countries remain "direct competitors" in this field, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University with the Russian government, said in an interview with Sputnik.He recalled that production has so far been suspended at the gas field that feeds the Arctic LNG-2 project, and that “Americans are trying to delay the possibility of reviving the project for as long as possible."As long as Russia "has its own basic feature in the form of a scientific and technical base, there will be opportunities for development and they will be seized," according to Mitrakhovich.When it comes to money, Russia benefits more from oil exports, which "we were able to redirect very effectively," a process that takes time, per the expert.Arctic LNG-2 is Russia's third LNG project. According to expectations, once the endeavor is completed, it will encompass three liquefaction trains producing a total of 19.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG and up to 1.6 MTPA of stable gas condensate (SGC).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/how-bidens-lng-export-suspension-could-help-russias-energy-trade-with-eu--china-1116520003.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/why-us-scheme-to-kill-russias-arctic-lng-2-is-dead-in-the-water-1117963468.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia's arctic lng 2 gas liquefaction project, competition between russia and the us in lng production, us sanctions against companies linked to the arctic lng 2 project