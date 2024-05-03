https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/more-than-50-us-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-dissuade-israeli-offensive-in-rafah---letter-1118233549.html

More Than 50 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Dissuade Israeli Offensive in Rafah - Letter

A group of more than 50 US House lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging his administration to dissuade the Israeli government from launching offensive operations in Rafah.

“We write with urgency to say: an offensive invasion into Rafah by Israel in the upcoming days is wholly unacceptable,” the letter, released Thursday, said. “We urge you to invoke existing law and policy to immediately withhold certain offensive military aid to the Israeli government, including aid sourced from legislation already signed into law, in order to preempt a full-scale assault on Rafah.” On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will enter Rafah to combat the Palestinian organization Hamas, with or without an agreement on hostages. Israel has no other choice but to enter Rafah, Netanyahu said. The Israeli government has not provided a credible and executable plan to protect civilians during potential operations in Rafah, as requested by the Biden administration, the letter said.An Israeli offensive in Rafah risks starting an “escalatory spiral” and putting the region back on the brink of a broader conflict, the letter said. Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an Israeli operation in Rafah would be an “unbearable escalation” that would kill thousands of civilians and force hundreds of thousands of others to flee. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also urged Israel not to launch an offensive in Rafah.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled to Israel that launching an offensive in Rafah could hinder efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reported on Thursday. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, in which nearly 1,200 Israeli civilians and military personnel were killed and some 240 others abducted. In response, Israel began military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have killed more than 34,000 people so far, according to local authorities.

