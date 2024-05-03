https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/reuters-again-posts-withdrawn-story-about-kievs-right-to-strike-russia-with-uk-weapons-1118233772.html

Reuters Again Posts Withdrawn Story About Kiev's 'Right' to Strike Russia With UK Weapons

Reuters Again Posts Withdrawn Story About Kiev's 'Right' to Strike Russia With UK Weapons

Sputnik International

Reuters republished with no changes a previously withdrawn news article on UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron saying Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to strike Russian territory with UK weapons.

2024-05-03T02:51+0000

2024-05-03T02:51+0000

2024-05-03T02:51+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

reuters

david cameron

maria zakharova

propaganda

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1118233772.jpg?1714704716

On Thursday, Reuters reported that, while visiting Kiev earlier this day, Cameron pledged 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in annual military aid for Ukraine for "as long as is necessary," adding that the UK foreign secretary also stated that Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to use UK weapons to strike targets within Russia. Following the withdrawal of the article, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that Cameron had indeed said that Ukraine allegedly has the right to strike Russian territory with weapons supplied by London, but the scandal that broke out forced London to "back off." The news article reappeared on the agency's wire with no visible changes in the early minutes of Friday. The quote about Ukraine's "right" to use UK weapons for strikes on Russian territory also has no changes.Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian officials have warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/delusional-david-cameron-wants-to-steal-russian-assets-as-surety-to-bail-out-ukraine-1117197220.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk foreign secretary david cameron, david cameron ukraine has the right to strike russia, reuters cameron article, cameron on ukraine