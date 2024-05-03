https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/reuters-again-posts-withdrawn-story-about-kievs-right-to-strike-russia-with-uk-weapons-1118233772.html
Reuters Again Posts Withdrawn Story About Kiev's 'Right' to Strike Russia With UK Weapons
Reuters Again Posts Withdrawn Story About Kiev's 'Right' to Strike Russia With UK Weapons
Sputnik International
Reuters republished with no changes a previously withdrawn news article on UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron saying Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to strike Russian territory with UK weapons.
2024-05-03T02:51+0000
2024-05-03T02:51+0000
2024-05-03T02:51+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
reuters
david cameron
maria zakharova
propaganda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1118233772.jpg?1714704716
On Thursday, Reuters reported that, while visiting Kiev earlier this day, Cameron pledged 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in annual military aid for Ukraine for "as long as is necessary," adding that the UK foreign secretary also stated that Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to use UK weapons to strike targets within Russia. Following the withdrawal of the article, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that Cameron had indeed said that Ukraine allegedly has the right to strike Russian territory with weapons supplied by London, but the scandal that broke out forced London to "back off." The news article reappeared on the agency's wire with no visible changes in the early minutes of Friday. The quote about Ukraine's "right" to use UK weapons for strikes on Russian territory also has no changes.Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian officials have warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/delusional-david-cameron-wants-to-steal-russian-assets-as-surety-to-bail-out-ukraine-1117197220.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk foreign secretary david cameron, david cameron ukraine has the right to strike russia, reuters cameron article, cameron on ukraine
uk foreign secretary david cameron, david cameron ukraine has the right to strike russia, reuters cameron article, cameron on ukraine
Reuters Again Posts Withdrawn Story About Kiev's 'Right' to Strike Russia With UK Weapons
MOSCOW, (Sputnik/Prime) - Reuters on Friday republished with no visible changes a previously withdrawn news article on UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron reportedly saying during his visit to Kiev that Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to strike Russian territory with weapons supplied by London.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that, while visiting Kiev earlier this day, Cameron pledged 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in annual military aid for Ukraine for "as long as is necessary," adding that the UK foreign secretary also stated that Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to use UK weapons to strike targets within Russia.
The news agency said later that "a Reuters story saying Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron promises aid to Ukraine is withdrawn, pending review of certain details in the story" and that "a revised version of the story will be published in due course."
Following the withdrawal of the article, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that Cameron had indeed said that Ukraine allegedly has the right to strike Russian territory with weapons supplied by London, but the scandal that broke out forced London to "back off."
The news article reappeared on the agency's wire with no visible changes in the early minutes of Friday. The quote about Ukraine's "right" to use UK weapons for strikes on Russian territory also has no changes.
Western countries, including the United Kingdom, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian officials have warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Moscow.