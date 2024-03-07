https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/delusional-david-cameron-wants-to-steal-russian-assets-as-surety-to-bail-out-ukraine-1117197220.html

Delusional David Cameron Wants to Steal Russian Assets as 'Surety' to Bail Out Ukraine

Delusional David Cameron Wants to Steal Russian Assets as 'Surety' to Bail Out Ukraine

Sputnik International

Some $300 billion in Russian assets were trapped abroad in 2022 following the escalation of the US proxy war in Ukraine. Under pressure from Kiev, there have been continued attempts by the West to seize those assets and give them to Ukraine.

2024-03-07T23:03+0000

2024-03-07T23:03+0000

2024-03-07T23:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

david cameron

ukraine crisis

russia

ukrainian conflict

frozen assets

russian economy under sanctions

us sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117197915_0:131:2000:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_4c9d26c0f9c79dbf23f148567aac2c2c.jpg

Britain is prepared to loan Ukraine all frozen Russian central bank assets in the United Kingdom on the belief that it will pay those loans back with Russian "reparations" following the end of the war, says UK foreign secretary David Cameron.Western countries have previously pledged a total of several billion dollars toward rebuilding Ukraine, including investment pledges from dozens of major multinational corporations. And in late January, Belgium announced it would allocate €611 million ($663 million) to help Kiev in 2024 using the profits they received from the frozen Russian assets.But Cameron’s announcement this week is the most extreme proposal thus far, as the previous proposals only discussed giving Ukraine the “windfall profits” from the frozen assets which are estimated to be about $4 billion.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also proposed finding a “way to unlock” the assets to support Ukraine.The G7 itself has questioned whether seizing the assets could undermine faith in the international financial system. And Belgium, which is believed to control as much as €190 billion ($208 billion) of the assets, is the most resistant to follow Cameron’s plan. It is reportedly facing a series of court cases in Russia, and its stance on the issue has the backing of both France and Germany.Cameron excuses his proposal on the basis that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, and that Moscow will have to pay reparations to Kiev. But the idea that Ukraine could win a military victory against Russia is unimaginable. More and more Western media outlets have been acknowledging Russia's success on the battlefield.Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law, with the Russian Foreign Ministry labeling such an action as theft.Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also said that Moscow is willing to issue a “symmetrical “ response to this form of Western financial aggression.“We have no fewer frozen [assets than Western countries],” Siluanov said in an interview with Sputnik last month. “Any actions taken against our assets would receive a symmetrical response.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/mainstream-media-ignores-facts-russia-has-already-won-this-war-1117028979.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/two-can-play-that-game-heres-how-russia-could-hit-back-if-west-seizes-assets-1117018843.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

frozen russian assets, frozen bank assets, david cameron, russian assets, confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, belgium for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, financial aid, military aid, confiscate money, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia