https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/sizing-up-missile-strength-russias-iskander-versus-americas-atacms-1118239929.html

Sizing Up Missile Strength: Russia's Iskander Versus America’s ATACMS

Sizing Up Missile Strength: Russia's Iskander Versus America’s ATACMS

Sputnik International

The work of the Iskander missile systems has already added significantly to destroying Ukraine’s military infrastructure and personnel in the special operation zone.

2024-05-03T13:24+0000

2024-05-03T13:24+0000

2024-05-03T13:24+0000

military

russia

us

ukraine

iskander-m ballistic missile systems

army tactical missile system (atacms)

warhead

explosion

range

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104756/99/1047569950_0:0:3359:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_2a59a4e5699770eb8917205a559b3264.jpg

Russia’s Iskander-M tactical short-range ballistic missiles are a "more capable weapon system" than its "equivalent" – the US-made ATACMS – Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and former soldier of US Marine Corps, recently said on his YouTube channel.Is Berletic right? Check Sputnik to find out the details about the characteristics of the Iskander-M and ATACMS, also known as the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System.Viktor Litovkin, a Soviet and Russian Army veteran and military journalist, earlier told Sputnik that "[The Iskander-M's] effectiveness is recognized everywhere in the West, because its missile hits the bull's eye at a distance of 500 kilometers; a deviation of five meters from the center of the target is the same as a sniper hitting the mark."He recalled that the Iskander-M is armed with two missiles to ensure high firepower in an attack, and that the system's launcher can fire either two ballistic missiles or two cruise ones, depending on the mission assigned to the crew.According to him, the missile’s warhead produces such an explosion that it can destroy many assets, ranging from command posts, headquarters, and factories, to groups of military equipment. "It all depends on what kind of warhead Iskander will have," Litovkin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/inside-the-iskander-a-closer-look-at-russias-deadly-short-range-missile-1109080044.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia’s iskander-m tactical short-range ballistic missiles, the us-made mgm-140 army tactical missile system, russian special military operation, haracteristics of the iskander-m and atacms