International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/turkiye-to-raise-issue-of-pressure-measures-on-israel-at-summit-of-islamic-states--source-1118247456.html
Turkiye to Raise Issue of Pressure Measures on Israel at Summit of Islamic States – Source
Turkiye to Raise Issue of Pressure Measures on Israel at Summit of Islamic States – Source
Sputnik International
Turkiye will raise the question of urgent pressure measures against Israel amid the situation in the Gaza Strip at the upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
2024-05-03T22:57+0000
2024-05-03T22:57+0000
world
turkiye
israel
gaza strip
organization of islamic cooperation (oic)
hakan fidan
economic pressure
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105433/44/1054334433_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_ce6525a3e4093d76ec244f830189459d.jpg
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the summit, which is scheduled from May 4-5 in the capital of The Gambia, Banjul. On Thursday, the Turkish Trade Ministry confirmed that the country had fully suspended trading with Israel and that the decision would be in force until uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is ensured. On Friday, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that the restrictive measures would only be lifted after a ceasefire in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/what-led-to-israels-economic-contraction-amid-gaza-strip-conflict-1116893940.html
turkiye
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105433/44/1054334433_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_0409f06e65c4d396229639df16e133db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
organization of islamic cooperation israel relations, turkey israel relations, turkey trade blockade israel, gaza strip ceasefire turkey
organization of islamic cooperation israel relations, turkey israel relations, turkey trade blockade israel, gaza strip ceasefire turkey

Turkiye to Raise Issue of Pressure Measures on Israel at Summit of Islamic States – Source

22:57 GMT 03.05.2024
CC0 / Pixabay / Turkey
Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2024
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye will raise the question of urgent pressure measures against Israel amid the situation in the Gaza Strip at the upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the summit, which is scheduled from May 4-5 in the capital of The Gambia, Banjul.
"Turkiye will seek to ensure that the OIC summit is result-oriented and specific. Time is running out to the disadvantage of the Palestinian people. Turkiye will raise the need for specific and urgent pressure on Israel and countries that support it," a source said.
On Thursday, the Turkish Trade Ministry confirmed that the country had fully suspended trading with Israel and that the decision would be in force until uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is ensured. On Friday, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that the restrictive measures would only be lifted after a ceasefire in Gaza.
A picture taken on January 25, 2024 from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows buildings in the Palestinian territory destroyed during Israeli bombardment, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2024
Analysis
What Led to Israel's Economic Contraction Amid Gaza Strip Conflict?
20 February, 19:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала