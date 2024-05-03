https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/turkiye-to-raise-issue-of-pressure-measures-on-israel-at-summit-of-islamic-states--source-1118247456.html

Turkiye to Raise Issue of Pressure Measures on Israel at Summit of Islamic States – Source

Sputnik International

Turkiye will raise the question of urgent pressure measures against Israel amid the situation in the Gaza Strip at the upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the summit, which is scheduled from May 4-5 in the capital of The Gambia, Banjul. On Thursday, the Turkish Trade Ministry confirmed that the country had fully suspended trading with Israel and that the decision would be in force until uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is ensured. On Friday, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that the restrictive measures would only be lifted after a ceasefire in Gaza.

