MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has already lost more than 111,000 troops and 21,000 units of weapons and military equipment in 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
"In total, this year, they [Kiev's losses] have exceeded 111,000 servicepeople, 21,000 units of weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said at a conference call with the senior staff of the Russian armed forces.
Moreover, Kiev loses 1,000 soldiers a day due to the demands of the United States and its allies to stop the offensive of the Russian armed forces at any cost, Shoigu said.
"The US and its allies are demanding that Ukraine prevent the collapse of its defenses and contain the offensive of Russian troops at all costs. As a result, the enemy's daily losses in April increased to a 1,000 servicepeople," he said.
The minister said that the Russian military had taken control of 547 square kilometers (211 square miles) of the territory of new regions of the country since the beginning of the year. The Russian armed forces fully liberated the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Semenovka and Berdychi in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past two weeks, he added.