https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/ukraine-loses-over-111000-troops-in-2024---russian-defense-minister-1118239100.html

Ukraine Loses Over 111,000 Troops in 2024 - Russian Defense Minister

Ukraine Loses Over 111,000 Troops in 2024 - Russian Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Ukraine has already lost more than 111,000 troops and 21,000 units of weapons and military equipment in 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

2024-05-03T10:30+0000

2024-05-03T10:30+0000

2024-05-03T10:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian armed forces

sergei shoigu

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634816_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bfda8e09fa4a5a4bb31d27da4f05ce7.jpg

"In total, this year, they [Kiev's losses] have exceeded 111,000 servicepeople, 21,000 units of weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said at a conference call with the senior staff of the Russian armed forces. Moreover, Kiev loses 1,000 soldiers a day due to the demands of the United States and its allies to stop the offensive of the Russian armed forces at any cost, Shoigu said. The minister said that the Russian military had taken control of 547 square kilometers (211 square miles) of the territory of new regions of the country since the beginning of the year. The Russian armed forces fully liberated the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Semenovka and Berdychi in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past two weeks, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/nowhere-to-hide-ukrainian-retreat-shows-their-defense-lines-barely-exist-1118228062.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine losses, ukraine death toll, ukraine lost cities, ukraine conflict