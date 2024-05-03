International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/us-congressman-says-holding-current-territory-best-outcome-for-ukraine-1118236936.html
US Congressman Says Holding Current Territory Best Outcome for Ukraine
US Congressman Says Holding Current Territory Best Outcome for Ukraine
Sputnik International
US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith said holding on to the territory currently under the control of the regime in Kiev is the best outcome for Ukraine, given the realities.
2024-05-03T05:12+0000
2024-05-03T05:12+0000
world
adam smith
dmitry peskov
ukraine
russia
us house armed services committee
foreign policy
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118103144_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_7851c1362c5abe2e62e314e4da968972.jpg
Ukraine must hold on to approximately 82% of its territory, including access to the Black Sea, in order to consider the outcome of the conflict a success, Smith said, according to a Foreign Policy report released on Thursday.The Biden administration has avoided making such a statement because it does not want to admit that Ukraine might have to relinquish territory to Russia, Smith said.In April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine has not yet demonstrated readiness for dialogue with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared for negotiations based on a draft agreement created in Istanbul, Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/ukraines-total-military-casualties-in-donetsk-region-reaches-up-to-750-in-past-day---mod-1118227754.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/the-medias-slow-descent-into-admitting-ukraines-failures-1118219527.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118103144_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ffac5eb43915253c12e8f0b84540cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house armed services committee ranking member adam smith, will ukraine defeat russia, ukrainian crisis prospects, ukrainian losses
us house armed services committee ranking member adam smith, will ukraine defeat russia, ukrainian crisis prospects, ukrainian losses

US Congressman Says Holding Current Territory Best Outcome for Ukraine

05:12 GMT 03.05.2024
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaUkrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2024
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith said that holding on to the territory currently under the control of the regime in Kiev is the best outcome for Ukraine, given the realities of its conflict with Russia.
Ukraine must hold on to approximately 82% of its territory, including access to the Black Sea, in order to consider the outcome of the conflict a success, Smith said, according to a Foreign Policy report released on Thursday.
Russian servicemen ride a military vehicle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Total Military Casualties in Donetsk Region Reaches Up to 750 in Past Day - MoD
Yesterday, 12:08 GMT
The Biden administration has avoided making such a statement because it does not want to admit that Ukraine might have to relinquish territory to Russia, Smith said.
In April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine has not yet demonstrated readiness for dialogue with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared for negotiations based on a draft agreement created in Istanbul, Peskov said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
World
The Media's Slow Descent Into Admitting Ukraine's Failures
Yesterday, 05:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала