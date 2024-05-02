https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/ukraines-total-military-casualties-in-donetsk-region-reaches-up-to-750-in-past-day---mod-1118227754.html

Ukraine's Total Military Casualties in Donetsk Region Reaches Up to 750 in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 750 military casualties in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of operations by Russian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in several DPR settlements over the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces have taken full control over the DPR village of Berdychi. As a result of clashes with Battlegroup Yug in the DPR, Kiev has lost up to 270 soldiers. Battlegroup Vostok has also improved its positions in the DPR and repelled a Ukrainian counterattacknear the village of Staromayorskoye, while Kiev has lost up to 100 soldiers, the statement read. Battlegroup Zapad has thwarted five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Kharkov region, where Ukraine has lost over 150 soldiers, the MoD added.

