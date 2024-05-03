https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/us-liberal-elites-want-central-europe-to-be-spear-against-russia---hungarian-official-1118237122.html
US Liberal Elites Want Central Europe to Be 'Spear' Against Russia - Hungarian Official to Carlson
Liberal elites of the United States want Central Europe to be "the edge of the spear" against Russia in a new Cold War, Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Balazs Orban hinted that Washington liberal elites are willing to use Central European countries as their proxies in the conflict. The official said this is not good for Hungary and that this is not the destiny the Hungarians want, adding that Hungary wants "to be sovereign," "to be strong," and "to be a keystone state in the region." Balazs Orban added that the European liberal elites and the US leadership "are so much interconnected" and they "have the same mindset." The official further said he hopes former US President Donald Trump would again be elected as US president because he would change the US foreign policy, which in turn would "destroy the connection between the European liberal elites and the American leadership." In March, Trump hosted Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to discuss a wide range of issues of common interest for Hungary and the US and praised the Hungarian as "a great leader." Trump and Viktor Orban are longtime allies who share conservative political views and have publicly expressed mutual respect and support for each other. Orban has thrown his support behind Trump both in the US presidential race and the legal challenges he is facing. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent President Joe Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.
US Liberal Elites Want Central Europe to Be 'Spear' Against Russia - Hungarian Official to Carlson
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) Liberal elites of the United States want Central Europe to be "the edge of the spear" against Russia in a new Cold War, Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Balazs Orban hinted that Washington liberal elites are willing to use Central European countries as their proxies in the conflict.
"I think the offer which comes from the Washington liberal elites is that you, Central European countries, could be the edge of the spear against the Russians … like the last frontier, like a new Iron curtain," Balazs Orban said on Thursday.
"And you, Central Europeans, should pay to play a role in that. Like you are fighting against the Russians. And for this we support you. We give you some weapons, we give you some military support, we give you some investments to survive, but not much. But get used to the idea that there is a new Cold War."
The official said this is not good for Hungary and that this is not the destiny the Hungarians want, adding that Hungary wants "to be sovereign," "to be strong," and "to be a keystone state in the region."
Balazs Orban added that the European liberal elites and the US leadership "are so much interconnected" and they "have the same mindset."
The official further said he hopes former US President Donald Trump would again be elected as US president because he would change the US foreign policy, which in turn would "destroy the connection between the European liberal elites and the American leadership."
"So the best thing that can happen with Europe is that President Trump is reelected," the official said.
In March, Trump hosted Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to discuss a wide range of issues of common interest for Hungary and the US and praised the Hungarian as "a great leader."
Trump and Viktor Orban are longtime allies who share conservative political views and have publicly expressed mutual respect and support for each other. Orban has thrown his support behind Trump both in the US presidential race and the legal challenges he is facing.
The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent President Joe Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.