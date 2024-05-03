International
US Military Base Under Fire in Eastern Syria - Source
US Military Base Under Fire in Eastern Syria - Source
A US military base came under missile fire in the Omar oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, local source has told Sputnik.
"Seven missiles were fired at the US base in the Omar oil field, three of them landed inside the base from the southeastern side, the other four missiles landed in the vicinity of the base," a source said on Friday. Columns of smoke could be seen at the scene, a source added. Since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, the US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones that Washington believes belong to pro-Iranian groups.Iranian authorities said the armed groups that carry out attacks have nothing to do with Iran and do not receive any orders from it.
23:15 GMT 03.05.2024
DAMASCUS, (Sputnik) - A US military base came under missile fire in the Omar oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, local source has told Sputnik.
"Seven missiles were fired at the US base in the Omar oil field, three of them landed inside the base from the southeastern side, the other four missiles landed in the vicinity of the base," a source said on Friday.
Columns of smoke could be seen at the scene, a source added.
Since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, the US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones that Washington believes belong to pro-Iranian groups.
Iranian authorities said the armed groups that carry out attacks have nothing to do with Iran and do not receive any orders from it.
