https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/witch-hunting--nazi-glorification--russia-lambasts-eu-resolution-on-presidential-vote-1118239574.html

Witch-Hunting & Nazi Glorification – Russia Lambasts EU Resolution on Presidential Vote

Witch-Hunting & Nazi Glorification – Russia Lambasts EU Resolution on Presidential Vote

Sputnik International

According to diplomatic mission, European MPs live in sort of social bubble, being completely detached from reality. The will receive wake-up call during nearest election in European Parliament.

2024-05-03T13:12+0000

2024-05-03T13:12+0000

2024-05-03T13:12+0000

world

european parliament

european union (eu)

nazism

presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115165148_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8884c0b7dda26a995575e173388eb5c8.jpg

The Russian Mission to the European Union published a statement criticizing the European Parliament's resolution on the Russian presidential election, stressing that the EU legislators plan to completely cleanse the European information space, as well as provide cover for the ongoing glorification of Nazism.The diplomatic mission stressed that the crackdown on Russian news outlets violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.The diplomatic mission also shared its views on the EU accusing Russia of spreading "false historical narratives" - Europe engaging in a blame game to downplay its historical revisionism.According to the mission, MPs who have long lived in a social bubble will soon get a wake-up call when the European Parliament elections take place.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/france-asks-brussels-to-impose-new-russia-sanctions-ahead-of-eu-elections---reports-1118094001.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/in-bed-with-jihadists-and-neo-nazis-why-crocus-city-hall-terror-attack-cast-slur-upon-west-1117544799.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

presidential election, european palliament, nazi glorification, russian mission to eu