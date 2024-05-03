https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/witch-hunting--nazi-glorification--russia-lambasts-eu-resolution-on-presidential-vote-1118239574.html
Witch-Hunting & Nazi Glorification – Russia Lambasts EU Resolution on Presidential Vote
According to diplomatic mission, European MPs live in sort of social bubble, being completely detached from reality. The will receive wake-up call during nearest election in European Parliament.
The Russian Mission to the European Union published a statement criticizing the European Parliament's resolution on the Russian presidential election, stressing that the EU legislators plan to completely cleanse the European information space, as well as provide cover for the ongoing glorification of Nazism.The diplomatic mission stressed that the crackdown on Russian news outlets violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.The diplomatic mission also shared its views on the EU accusing Russia of spreading "false historical narratives" - Europe engaging in a blame game to downplay its historical revisionism.According to the mission, MPs who have long lived in a social bubble will soon get a wake-up call when the European Parliament elections take place.
The Russian Mission to the European Union published a statement criticizing the European Parliament's resolution on the Russian presidential election, stressing that the EU legislators plan to completely cleanse the European information space, as well as provide cover for the ongoing glorification of Nazism
"Today, under the guise of countering the "Russian threat", MEPs are calling for the adoption of further sanctions against the Russian media," the statement red.
The diplomatic mission stressed that the crackdown on Russian news outlets violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.
"Tomorrow, under some other equally fictitious pretext, they may make similar desperate calls for restrictions against European media - simply because they do not share the views of the EU mainstream," the statement reads.
The diplomatic mission also shared its views on the EU accusing Russia of spreading "false historical narratives" - Europe engaging in a blame game to downplay its historical revisionism.
"Such loud claims serve to cover up their own attempts to revise the results of the Second World War," the text reads.
According to the mission, MPs who have long lived in a social bubble will soon get a wake-up call when the European Parliament elections take place.
"Well, it [the bubble] will burst at the European Parliament elections scheduled for June 6-9, 2024," the statement said.