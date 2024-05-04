https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/algeria-requests-un-security-council-meeting-on-mass-graves-in-gaza-for-tuesday--source-1118248479.html

Algeria Requests UN Security Council Meeting on Mass Graves in Gaza for Tuesday – Source

Algeria has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting for Tuesday on the subject of mass graves discovered in the Gaza Strip in late April, a source told Sputnik.

"Yes, [the meeting was requested] by Algeria to Tuesday afternoon," a source said. In late April, Al Jazeera reported that that Palestinian authorities had uncovered a mass grave with 180 bodies inside the Nasser Medical Complex in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, from which the Israeli troops had withdrawn earlier in the month. CNN later reported, citing Gaza civil defense workers, that more than 300 bodies had been found at the site.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was imperative to give international investigators access to mass graves in Gaza in order to establish the facts. Israeli officials said the Jewish state was not involved.Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Over 34,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

