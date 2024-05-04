https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/hamas-delegation-to-arrive-in-cairo-on-may-4-with-goal-to-reach-ceasefire-deal---movement-1118247990.html

Hamas Delegation to Arrive in Cairo on May 4 With Goal to Reach Ceasefire Deal - Movement

Hamas Delegation to Arrive in Cairo on May 4 With Goal to Reach Ceasefire Deal - Movement

Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo on Saturday with a goal to reach an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian movement said on Friday.

"We emphasize the positive attitude with which the movement's leadership has responded after studying the recently received ceasefire proposal. We are going to Cairo with the same spirit to reach an agreement," Hamas said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Israel gave Hamas a week to strike an agreement otherwise the Jewish state vowed to start its offensive in Rafah.Earlier, CNN, citing sources, released some details of a new proposal to Hamas, prepared by Egyptian mediators regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages. According to him, the new proposal was drafted with the help of Israel.The first phase of the agreement includes the release of 20-33 hostages over several weeks in exchange for a pause in hostilities and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The length of the cease-fire would depend on the number of hostages that could be released.

