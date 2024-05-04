International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/hamas-delegation-to-arrive-in-cairo-on-may-4-with-goal-to-reach-ceasefire-deal---movement-1118247990.html
Hamas Delegation to Arrive in Cairo on May 4 With Goal to Reach Ceasefire Deal - Movement
Hamas Delegation to Arrive in Cairo on May 4 With Goal to Reach Ceasefire Deal - Movement
Sputnik International
Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo on Saturday with a goal to reach an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian movement said on Friday.
2024-05-04T01:32+0000
2024-05-04T01:32+0000
world
israel
hamas
gaza strip
the wall street journal
cairo
hostage
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116483146_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7275bc97acba0b372dd32fcc60c31049.jpg
"We emphasize the positive attitude with which the movement's leadership has responded after studying the recently received ceasefire proposal. We are going to Cairo with the same spirit to reach an agreement," Hamas said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Israel gave Hamas a week to strike an agreement otherwise the Jewish state vowed to start its offensive in Rafah.Earlier, CNN, citing sources, released some details of a new proposal to Hamas, prepared by Egyptian mediators regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages. According to him, the new proposal was drafted with the help of Israel.The first phase of the agreement includes the release of 20-33 hostages over several weeks in exchange for a pause in hostilities and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The length of the cease-fire would depend on the number of hostages that could be released.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/rafah-operation-looms-will-netanyahu-defy-bidens-warnings-1118179825.html
israel
gaza strip
cairo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116483146_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c83a67d5641b7304b05d49b189e1650.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas delegation to cairo, ceasefire in the gaza strip, the palestinian movement hamas, israel hamas negotiations
hamas delegation to cairo, ceasefire in the gaza strip, the palestinian movement hamas, israel hamas negotiations

Hamas Delegation to Arrive in Cairo on May 4 With Goal to Reach Ceasefire Deal - Movement

01:32 GMT 04.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAUPro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas
Pro-Palestine protester gather at Jamaica train station in New York City on January 27, 2024. Intense fighting raged in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the main theatre of conflict where the Israeli army is targeting Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Subscribe
TUNIS, (Sputnik) - Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo on Saturday with a goal to reach an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian movement said on Friday.
"We emphasize the positive attitude with which the movement's leadership has responded after studying the recently received ceasefire proposal. We are going to Cairo with the same spirit to reach an agreement," Hamas said in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Israel gave Hamas a week to strike an agreement otherwise the Jewish state vowed to start its offensive in Rafah.
Palestinians inspect the damage to a building after overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 29, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2024
World
Rafah Operation Looms: Will Netanyahu Defy Biden's Warnings?
29 April, 15:42 GMT
Earlier, CNN, citing sources, released some details of a new proposal to Hamas, prepared by Egyptian mediators regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages. According to him, the new proposal was drafted with the help of Israel.
The first phase of the agreement includes the release of 20-33 hostages over several weeks in exchange for a pause in hostilities and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The length of the cease-fire would depend on the number of hostages that could be released.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала