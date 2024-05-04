International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/switzerlands-initiative-on-ukraine-conference-makes-no-sense---top-belarusian-diplomat-1118250275.html
Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat
Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Switzerland's initiative to convene talks on Ukraine makes no sense without the participation of Russia and Belarus and it will not be possible to achieve results at such a meeting, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with Sputnik.
2024-05-04T06:09+0000
2024-05-04T06:09+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
switzerland
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117742349_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7bb98b00ac2e9311a355acdbf4f77f.jpg
"I would like to note the futility of these initiatives, which sounded just the other day from Switzerland, to convene a peace summit, a peace conference on Ukraine without Russia's participation. This initiative has no prospects, no real diplomatic sense, because it is simply not designed to reach a concrete agreement," he said. Minsk has not received an invitation to this meeting, Aleinik added. Media reported that the Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June this year. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Swiss conference will revolve around the so-called "Zelensky peace formula," which is why the Burgenstock summit will be a "fruitless waste of time," since the "Zelensky peace formula" is nothing more than a "figment of a sick imagination." Moscow has repeatedly signaled its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has imposed a legislative ban on them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/how-biden-showed-the-world-the-us--nato-are-paper-tigers-1118198425.html
switzerland
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117742349_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da7ad9f6c0175756574e240e64a628f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland ukraine peace, zelensky peace formula, russia switzerland, european security, peace plan ukraine
switzerland ukraine peace, zelensky peace formula, russia switzerland, european security, peace plan ukraine

Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat

06:09 GMT 04.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wipes his eye during a press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, in Kiev, Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wipes his eye during a press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, in Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Switzerland's initiative to convene talks on Ukraine makes no sense without the participation of Russia and Belarus and it will not be possible to achieve results at such a meeting, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with Sputnik.
"I would like to note the futility of these initiatives, which sounded just the other day from Switzerland, to convene a peace summit, a peace conference on Ukraine without Russia's participation. This initiative has no prospects, no real diplomatic sense, because it is simply not designed to reach a concrete agreement," he said.
Minsk has not received an invitation to this meeting, Aleinik added.
"We assume that any peaceful settlement of this conflict and any, let's say, discussion of European and Eurasian security issues without the participation of both Russia and Belarus is absolutely futile," he said.
A depiction of an Origami paper tiger sitting in front of a NATO logo, AI Generated - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2024
Analysis
How Biden Showed the World the US & NATO Are Paper Tigers
30 April, 21:51 GMT
Media reported that the Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June this year. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Swiss conference will revolve around the so-called "Zelensky peace formula," which is why the Burgenstock summit will be a "fruitless waste of time," since the "Zelensky peace formula" is nothing more than a "figment of a sick imagination."
Moscow has repeatedly signaled its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has imposed a legislative ban on them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала