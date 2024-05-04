https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/switzerlands-initiative-on-ukraine-conference-makes-no-sense---top-belarusian-diplomat-1118250275.html

Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat

Switzerland's initiative to convene talks on Ukraine makes no sense without the participation of Russia and Belarus and it will not be possible to achieve results at such a meeting, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I would like to note the futility of these initiatives, which sounded just the other day from Switzerland, to convene a peace summit, a peace conference on Ukraine without Russia's participation. This initiative has no prospects, no real diplomatic sense, because it is simply not designed to reach a concrete agreement," he said. Minsk has not received an invitation to this meeting, Aleinik added. Media reported that the Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June this year. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Swiss conference will revolve around the so-called "Zelensky peace formula," which is why the Burgenstock summit will be a "fruitless waste of time," since the "Zelensky peace formula" is nothing more than a "figment of a sick imagination." Moscow has repeatedly signaled its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has imposed a legislative ban on them.

