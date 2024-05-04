https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/switzerlands-initiative-on-ukraine-conference-makes-no-sense---top-belarusian-diplomat-1118250275.html
Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat
Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Switzerland's initiative to convene talks on Ukraine makes no sense without the participation of Russia and Belarus and it will not be possible to achieve results at such a meeting, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with Sputnik.
2024-05-04T06:09+0000
2024-05-04T06:09+0000
2024-05-04T06:09+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
switzerland
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117742349_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7bb98b00ac2e9311a355acdbf4f77f.jpg
"I would like to note the futility of these initiatives, which sounded just the other day from Switzerland, to convene a peace summit, a peace conference on Ukraine without Russia's participation. This initiative has no prospects, no real diplomatic sense, because it is simply not designed to reach a concrete agreement," he said. Minsk has not received an invitation to this meeting, Aleinik added. Media reported that the Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June this year. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Swiss conference will revolve around the so-called "Zelensky peace formula," which is why the Burgenstock summit will be a "fruitless waste of time," since the "Zelensky peace formula" is nothing more than a "figment of a sick imagination." Moscow has repeatedly signaled its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has imposed a legislative ban on them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/how-biden-showed-the-world-the-us--nato-are-paper-tigers-1118198425.html
switzerland
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117742349_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da7ad9f6c0175756574e240e64a628f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
switzerland ukraine peace, zelensky peace formula, russia switzerland, european security, peace plan ukraine
switzerland ukraine peace, zelensky peace formula, russia switzerland, european security, peace plan ukraine
Switzerland's Initiative on Ukraine Conference Makes No Sense - Top Belarusian Diplomat
MINSK (Sputnik) - Switzerland's initiative to convene talks on Ukraine makes no sense without the participation of Russia and Belarus and it will not be possible to achieve results at such a meeting, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with Sputnik.
"I would like to note the futility of these initiatives, which sounded just the other day from Switzerland, to convene a peace summit, a peace conference on Ukraine without Russia's participation. This initiative has no prospects, no real diplomatic sense, because it is simply not designed to reach a concrete agreement," he said.
Minsk has not received an invitation to this meeting, Aleinik added.
"We assume that any peaceful settlement of this conflict and any, let's say, discussion of European and Eurasian security issues without the participation of both Russia and Belarus is absolutely futile," he said.
Media reported that the Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June this year. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Swiss conference
will revolve around the so-called "Zelensky peace formula," which is why the Burgenstock summit will be a "fruitless waste of time," since the "Zelensky peace formula" is nothing more than a "figment of a sick imagination."
Moscow has repeatedly signaled its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has imposed a legislative ban on them.