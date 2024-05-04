International
US Pressures Qatar to Expel Hamas if Group Continues to Reject Ceasefire Deals - Reports
US Pressures Qatar to Expel Hamas if Group Continues to Reject Ceasefire Deals - Reports
The US has told Qatar that it should oust Hamas if the group continues to turn down ceasefire agreements with Israel, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in April, the report said. The move by the United States comes with some negative feedback from analysts and officials concerned that closing the Hamas office in Doha could further complicate efforts to communicate with Hamas leadership for future hostage negotiations, according to the report. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar had a call on securing the release of hostages and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza after Hamas was offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for freeing Israeli hostages.Biden said that the US, along with Egypt and Qatar, would ensure the deal's full implementation, urging Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to work on releasing hostages, which is the sole barrier to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
US Pressures Qatar to Expel Hamas if Group Continues to Reject Ceasefire Deals - Reports

The United States has told Qatar that it should oust Hamas if the group continues to turn down ceasefire agreements with Israel, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in April, the report said.
Qatari officials have advised Hamas officials, including Ismail Haniyeh, the group's leader who currently lives in Doha, that they should prepare backup residency plans in case they need to leave, the report said, citing diplomatic officials.
The move by the United States comes with some negative feedback from analysts and officials concerned that closing the Hamas office in Doha could further complicate efforts to communicate with Hamas leadership for future hostage negotiations, according to the report.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar had a call on securing the release of hostages and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza after Hamas was offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for freeing Israeli hostages.
Biden said that the US, along with Egypt and Qatar, would ensure the deal's full implementation, urging Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to work on releasing hostages, which is the sole barrier to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
