DR Congo Has Right to Be Friends With Russia - President
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has the right to have good relations with Russia, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said.
"In France, Israel was condemned for some actions in Gaza. Does this prevent France from maintaining its relations with Israel? Why do they want to judge us when it comes to Africans? One should not judge us. We have the right to the friends we want and we are friends to all those who want to be our friends… Russians want friendship with Africa, DR Congo, why should we refuse? There are no reasons for that," Tshisekedi told French broadcaster LCI on Saturday. Russia and China conduct relations with the DRC without "arrogance" and the desire to "read lectures," the president said, noting that Moscow and Beijing behave better towards his country than Westerners. Tshisekedi is also expected to visit a forum with the participation of Russia and African countries to take place in June. However, the president did not specify what forum he was talking about.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has the right to have good relations with Russia, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said.
"In France, Israel was condemned for some actions in Gaza. Does this prevent France from maintaining its relations with Israel? Why do they want to judge us when it comes to Africans? One should not judge us. We have the right to the friends we want and we are friends to all those who want to be our friends… Russians want friendship with Africa, DR Congo, why should we refuse? There are no reasons for that," Tshisekedi told French broadcaster LCI on Saturday.
Russia and China conduct relations with the DRC without “arrogance”
and the desire to “read lectures,” the president said, noting that Moscow and Beijing behave better towards his country than Westerners.
Tshisekedi is also expected to visit a forum with the participation of Russia and African countries to take place in June. However, the president did not specify what forum he was talking about.