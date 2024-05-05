https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/iran-plans-to-begin-construction-of-darkhovin-nuclear-reactor-this-fall-1118266304.html

Iran Plans to Begin Construction of Darkhovin Nuclear Reactor This Fall

Iran is planning to start the construction of the "nuclear island" of the Darkhovin (Karun) nuclear power plant in the fall, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday.

A nuclear island is a complex of buildings and structures that ensure the functioning of a nuclear reactor of an NPP. Pouring concrete into the foundation of the nuclear island means a full-fledged start of construction not only of the reactor building, but also of the entire NPP power unit.

