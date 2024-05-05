https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/iran-plans-to-begin-construction-of-darkhovin-nuclear-reactor-this-fall-1118266304.html
Iran Plans to Begin Construction of Darkhovin Nuclear Reactor This Fall
Iran Plans to Begin Construction of Darkhovin Nuclear Reactor This Fall
Sputnik International
Iran is planning to start the construction of the "nuclear island" of the Darkhovin (Karun) nuclear power plant in the fall, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday.
2024-05-05T09:01+0000
2024-05-05T09:01+0000
2024-05-05T09:01+0000
world
iran
atomic energy organization of iran
middle east
nuclear energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15705/55/157055561_0:8:376:220_1920x0_80_0_0_5f04cb9bbded590aaf49b86e3fbd5579.jpg
A nuclear island is a complex of buildings and structures that ensure the functioning of a nuclear reactor of an NPP. Pouring concrete into the foundation of the nuclear island means a full-fledged start of construction not only of the reactor building, but also of the entire NPP power unit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/iran-teases-new-drone-visually-similar-to-russias-lancet-1118159462.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15705/55/157055561_37:0:340:227_1920x0_80_0_0_a80d93319625aa340a8fff72e568a226.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, iran karun, iran nuclear, atomic energy organization of iran, darkhovin iran nuclear, iran nuclear energy
iran, iran karun, iran nuclear, atomic energy organization of iran, darkhovin iran nuclear, iran nuclear energy
Iran Plans to Begin Construction of Darkhovin Nuclear Reactor This Fall
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is planning to start the construction of the "nuclear island" of the Darkhovin (Karun) nuclear power plant in the fall, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday.
A nuclear island is a complex of buildings and structures that ensure the functioning of a nuclear reactor of an NPP.
"God willing, the first concrete pouring of the nuclear island will be carried out this year at the Karun nuclear power plant ... I hope [it will happen] in the fall," Eslami was quoted as saying by the Iranian government on Telegram.
Pouring concrete into the foundation of the nuclear island means a full-fledged start of construction not only of the reactor building
, but also of the entire NPP power unit.