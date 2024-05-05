https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/israeli-military-eliminated-islamic-jihad-commander---idf--1118266700.html
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had eliminated one of the commanders of Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, who allegedly participated in the attack on Israel on October 7.
The report added that two more Islamic Jihad fighters, who were with Zaarab in the operational apartment, were also eliminated.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had eliminated one of the commanders of Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, who allegedly participated in the attack on Israel on October 7.
The report added that two more Islamic Jihad fighters, who were with Zaarab in the operational apartment, were also eliminated.
"The IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] struck and eliminated one of the Islamic Jihad Rafah Brigade commanders, a leader in the Nukhba force's attack on Israel during the brutal October 7th massacre. Earlier today (Saturday), following ISA and IDF intelligence information, IAF fighter jets eliminated, in southern Gaza, Aiman Zaarab," the IDF said on Telegram on Saturday.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes
, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.