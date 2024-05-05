https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/israeli-military-eliminated-islamic-jihad-commander---idf--1118266700.html

Israeli Military Eliminated Islamic Jihad Commander - IDF

Israeli Military Eliminated Islamic Jihad Commander - IDF

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had eliminated one of the commanders of Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, who allegedly participated in the attack on Israel on October 7.

2024-05-05T09:10+0000

2024-05-05T09:10+0000

2024-05-05T09:10+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

gaza violence

gaza strip

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933766_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc300dc7ba60370a69f8ef3b6967244a.jpg

The report added that two more Islamic Jihad fighters, who were with Zaarab in the operational apartment, were also eliminated.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/is-power-sharing-deal-on-postwar-gaza-between-israel-and-arab-states-feasible-1118265728.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli-palestine conflict, idf, palestine islamic jihad, idf vs palestine, israeli army