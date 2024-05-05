https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/is-power-sharing-deal-on-postwar-gaza-between-israel-and-arab-states-feasible-1118265728.html

Is Post-War Gaza Power-Sharing Deal Between Israel and Arab States Feasible?

Is Post-War Gaza Power-Sharing Deal Between Israel and Arab States Feasible?

Sputnik International

Even if Israel and Arab clinch a deal to jointly rule postwar Gaza, it would be a temporary solution, Dr. Shaul Bartal, researcher at Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik.

2024-05-05T09:04+0000

2024-05-05T09:04+0000

2024-05-05T09:16+0000

analysis

us

israel

saudi arabia

united arab emirates

egypt

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118266444_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_04cb4ebbfc144044919ec9d1ed74a99a.jpg

Senior Israeli officials are reportedly mulling inviting Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help oversee the post-war Gaza Strip, a plan that also includes the normalization of relations between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.The proposal envisages the Arab-Israeli alliance working with the United States and appointing Gaza leaders to redevelop the devastated territory, overhaul its education system and maintain order. Arab officials have, meanwhile, rejected the idea because it doesn’t ensure Palestinian statehood.“There are serious questions about how these plans will actually be implemented,” Dr. Foad Izadi, an associate professor at the faculty of world studies at Tehran University, said in an interview with Sputnik.When asked whether Tel Aviv’s plans on the power-sharing deal contradict the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict that’s been called for by UN Security Council and Arab states, the pundit pointed out that such a solution “has been dead for many years.”He was echoed by Dr. Shaul Bartal, a retired lieutenant colonel and researcher at Israel's Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, who said that he doesn’t see "any Arab or international entity volunteering to enter the Gaza Strip and control it."Currently, any solution to the Gaza Strip issue is a temporary one and “even if a multinational or Egyptian force enters the Gaza Strip, it will be limited in time,” Bartal concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/israels-plan-for-postwar-gaza-ignores-will-of-palestinians-and-regional-players-1118258229.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/even-with-ai-kill-list-israel-no-closer-to-achieving-goals-six-months-into-gaza-war-1117800746.html

israel

saudi arabia

united arab emirates

egypt

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

postwar gaza strip, conflict between israel and palestine, two-state solution to the palestine-israel conflict, a power-sharing deal between israel and arab states on postwar gaza