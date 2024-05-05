International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/netanyahu-calls-hamas-ceasefire-demands-unacceptable-1118272161.html
Netanyahu Calls Hamas' Ceasefire Demands Unacceptable
Netanyahu Calls Hamas' Ceasefire Demands Unacceptable
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that his government was ready to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, which he accused of making unacceptable demands.
2024-05-05T11:33+0000
2024-05-05T11:33+0000
world
middle east
israeli-palestinian conflict
iran-israel row
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
hama
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117356116_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_f1886c0ab5fa9791525538980fb9ebed.jpg
During the latest round of indirect talks with Hamas, the Israeli government demonstrated its readiness to make concessions, which were described as generous by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Netanyahu said.Despite this, the Israeli prime minister stressed that his government would never give up on its military goals in Gaza. He said the Israeli pullout from Gaza would mean capitulation of Israel and "a huge victory for Hamas, Iran."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/is-power-sharing-deal-on-postwar-gaza-between-israel-and-arab-states-feasible-1118265728.html
hama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117356116_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9d29641182db98c98a1b483cd8b91727.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, gaza genocide, palestine killing, hamas
middle east, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, gaza genocide, palestine killing, hamas

Netanyahu Calls Hamas' Ceasefire Demands Unacceptable

11:33 GMT 05.05.2024
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2024
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that his government was ready to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, which he accused of making unacceptable demands.
During the latest round of indirect talks with Hamas, the Israeli government demonstrated its readiness to make concessions, which were described as generous by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Netanyahu said.

"Hamas continues making extreme demands. Their main demand is that we withdraw all our troops from the Gaza Strip, put an end to the war and leave Hamas alone. The State of Israel cannot accept these terms," Netanyahu said in a video message.

A Palestinian man carries belongings in Beit Lahya in the northern Gaza Strip on May 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2024
Analysis
Is Post-War Gaza Power-Sharing Deal Between Israel and Arab States Feasible?
09:04 GMT
Despite this, the Israeli prime minister stressed that his government would never give up on its military goals in Gaza. He said the Israeli pullout from Gaza would mean capitulation of Israel and "a huge victory for Hamas, Iran."

"Israel was and is still ready to make a deal on a pause in fighting to ensure the release of our kidnapped people. We did this to free 124 hostages and then we were back to fighting. We have spent the past few weeks working around the clock to reach a deal that will bring the kidnapped back," he said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала