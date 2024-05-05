https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/netanyahu-calls-hamas-ceasefire-demands-unacceptable-1118272161.html

Netanyahu Calls Hamas' Ceasefire Demands Unacceptable

Netanyahu Calls Hamas' Ceasefire Demands Unacceptable

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that his government was ready to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, which he accused of making unacceptable demands.

2024-05-05T11:33+0000

2024-05-05T11:33+0000

2024-05-05T11:33+0000

world

middle east

israeli-palestinian conflict

iran-israel row

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

hama

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117356116_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_f1886c0ab5fa9791525538980fb9ebed.jpg

During the latest round of indirect talks with Hamas, the Israeli government demonstrated its readiness to make concessions, which were described as generous by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Netanyahu said.Despite this, the Israeli prime minister stressed that his government would never give up on its military goals in Gaza. He said the Israeli pullout from Gaza would mean capitulation of Israel and "a huge victory for Hamas, Iran."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/is-power-sharing-deal-on-postwar-gaza-between-israel-and-arab-states-feasible-1118265728.html

hama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, gaza genocide, palestine killing, hamas