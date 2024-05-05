https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/saboteur-linked-to-crocus-terrorist-attack-fled-russia-in-2022-after-mobilization-call-up-1118265142.html
Saboteur Linked to Crocus Terrorist Attack Fled Russia in 2022 After Mobilization Call-Up
Saboteur Linked to Crocus Terrorist Attack Fled Russia in 2022 After Mobilization Call-Up
Sputnik International
Nikolai Surnov, the eliminated suspect in the case of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, left Russia immediately after the announcement of partial mobilization in 2022, people familiar with him told Sputnik.
2024-05-05T07:08+0000
2024-05-05T07:08+0000
2024-05-05T07:08+0000
world
crocus city hall
moscow concert hall attack
terrorism
partial mobilization in russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117546607_0:126:3153:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_82d7d5faef7c98603a795bc0861ce264.jpg
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 3 that a Ukrainian military intelligence agent preparing terrorist attacks in Russia had been eliminated in the Leningrad Region. He was planning a series of terrorist attacks in Russia, including on the Russian Defense Ministry's facilities, the FSB said. Another acquaintance of Surnov, the owner of a neighboring garage, told Sputnik that the suspect "went somewhere in Lithuania." In addition, Nikolai's wife mentioned Vilnius as her place of residence on one of her social media pages. According to the FSB, Surnov came back to the Moscow Region from Lithuania in March 2024. On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and started shooting indiscriminately at concert-goers. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 145 people dead and many more injured. The four main suspects in the case tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/money-transfers-proof-that-crocus-terrorists-for-hire-followed-orders-from-ukraine-1117652604.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117546607_226:0:2926:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_b65b4b21c53748720d43aeb76eb8bd6f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crocus city hall attack, crocus terrorist attack, crocus terrorism, partial mobilisation
crocus city hall attack, crocus terrorist attack, crocus terrorism, partial mobilisation
Saboteur Linked to Crocus Terrorist Attack Fled Russia in 2022 After Mobilization Call-Up
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nikolai Surnov, the eliminated suspect in the case of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, left Russia immediately after the announcement of partial mobilization in 2022, people familiar with him told Sputnik.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 3 that a Ukrainian military intelligence agent preparing terrorist attacks in Russia had been eliminated in the Leningrad Region. He was planning a series of terrorist attacks in Russia, including on the Russian Defense Ministry's facilities, the FSB said.
"As I was told, he left the keys one day and left [Russia in 2022] after the mobilization was announced," an acquaintance of the suspect said, adding that Surnov owned a garage in the Korolyov city near Moscow, where he was engaged in repairing cars.
Another acquaintance of Surnov, the owner of a neighboring garage, told Sputnik that the suspect "went somewhere in Lithuania." In addition, Nikolai's wife mentioned Vilnius as her place of residence on one of her social media pages.
According to the FSB, Surnov came back to the Moscow Region from Lithuania in March 2024.
On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue
near Moscow and started shooting indiscriminately at concert-goers. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 145 people dead and many more injured. The four main suspects in the case tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.