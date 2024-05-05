https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/saboteur-linked-to-crocus-terrorist-attack-fled-russia-in-2022-after-mobilization-call-up-1118265142.html

Saboteur Linked to Crocus Terrorist Attack Fled Russia in 2022 After Mobilization Call-Up

Saboteur Linked to Crocus Terrorist Attack Fled Russia in 2022 After Mobilization Call-Up

Sputnik International

Nikolai Surnov, the eliminated suspect in the case of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, left Russia immediately after the announcement of partial mobilization in 2022, people familiar with him told Sputnik.

2024-05-05T07:08+0000

2024-05-05T07:08+0000

2024-05-05T07:08+0000

world

crocus city hall

moscow concert hall attack

terrorism

partial mobilization in russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117546607_0:126:3153:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_82d7d5faef7c98603a795bc0861ce264.jpg

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 3 that a Ukrainian military intelligence agent preparing terrorist attacks in Russia had been eliminated in the Leningrad Region. He was planning a series of terrorist attacks in Russia, including on the Russian Defense Ministry's facilities, the FSB said. Another acquaintance of Surnov, the owner of a neighboring garage, told Sputnik that the suspect "went somewhere in Lithuania." In addition, Nikolai's wife mentioned Vilnius as her place of residence on one of her social media pages. According to the FSB, Surnov came back to the Moscow Region from Lithuania in March 2024. On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and started shooting indiscriminately at concert-goers. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 145 people dead and many more injured. The four main suspects in the case tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/money-transfers-proof-that-crocus-terrorists-for-hire-followed-orders-from-ukraine-1117652604.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crocus city hall attack, crocus terrorist attack, crocus terrorism, partial mobilisation