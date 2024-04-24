https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/russian-special-services-continue-to-identify-people-behind-crocus-city-hall-attack---putin-1118088959.html

Russian Special Services Continue to Identify People Behind Crocus City Hall Attack - Putin

Russian special services and law enforcement agencies are identifying people behind last month's Crocus City Hall terror attack near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Russian special services and law enforcement agencies continue to investigate, to look into the details of this despicable crime. They are identifying people behind it, including those who commissioned the attack, sponsors and organizers," Putin told the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in the Russian city of St. Petersburg via a video message. None of those guilty of the attack shall escape just retribution, the president added. The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council from Tuesday to Thursday. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is representing Russia at the meeting.

