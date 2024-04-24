Russian Special Services Continue to Identify People Behind Crocus City Hall Attack - Putin
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special services and law enforcement agencies are identifying people behind last month's Crocus City Hall terror attack near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Russian special services and law enforcement agencies continue to investigate, to look into the details of this despicable crime. They are identifying people behind it, including those who commissioned the attack, sponsors and organizers," Putin told the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in the Russian city of St. Petersburg via a video message.
None of those guilty of the attack shall escape just retribution, the president added.
"Criminals' methods are becoming more and more sophisticated and barbaric. This was once again demonstrated by the bloody terrorist attack that took place near Moscow on March 22," Putin also said.
The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council from Tuesday to Thursday. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is representing Russia at the meeting.
On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and started shooting indiscriminately at concert-goers. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 145 people dead and many more injured. The four main suspects in the case tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.