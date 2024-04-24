International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/russian-special-services-continue-to-identify-people-behind-crocus-city-hall-attack---putin-1118088959.html
Russian Special Services Continue to Identify People Behind Crocus City Hall Attack - Putin
Russian Special Services Continue to Identify People Behind Crocus City Hall Attack - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian special services and law enforcement agencies are identifying people behind last month's Crocus City Hall terror attack near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2024-04-24T10:53+0000
2024-04-24T10:53+0000
russia
moscow concert hall attack
vladimir putin
nikolai patrushev
russia
russian security council
moscow
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117564578_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e36fc8e82df0a6d632edd9eab25d3aeb.jpg
"Russian special services and law enforcement agencies continue to investigate, to look into the details of this despicable crime. They are identifying people behind it, including those who commissioned the attack, sponsors and organizers," Putin told the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in the Russian city of St. Petersburg via a video message. None of those guilty of the attack shall escape just retribution, the president added. The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council from Tuesday to Thursday. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is representing Russia at the meeting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/crocus-terror-attack-well-organized-accompanied-by-pre-orchestrated-media-blitz-says-top-offical-1117712369.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117564578_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8d3e249ab113e32b75b8b3cd94aee91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack

Russian Special Services Continue to Identify People Behind Crocus City Hall Attack - Putin

10:53 GMT 24.04.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankCrocus City Hall
Crocus City Hall - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special services and law enforcement agencies are identifying people behind last month's Crocus City Hall terror attack near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Russian special services and law enforcement agencies continue to investigate, to look into the details of this despicable crime. They are identifying people behind it, including those who commissioned the attack, sponsors and organizers," Putin told the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in the Russian city of St. Petersburg via a video message.
None of those guilty of the attack shall escape just retribution, the president added.

"Criminals' methods are becoming more and more sophisticated and barbaric. This was once again demonstrated by the bloody terrorist attack that took place near Moscow on March 22," Putin also said.

Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
World
Crocus Terror Attack Well-Organized, Accompanied by Pre-Orchestrated Media Blitz, Says Top Offical
3 April, 09:06 GMT
The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council from Tuesday to Thursday. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is representing Russia at the meeting.

On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and started shooting indiscriminately at concert-goers. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 145 people dead and many more injured. The four main suspects in the case tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала