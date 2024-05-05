https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/ukraine-risks-losing-key-donbass-city-before-summer-1118275347.html
Ukraine Risks Losing Key Donbass City 'Before Summer'
Having successfully repelled the massive Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, Russian forces have been hammering Kiev regime forces across the front line.
With the Ukrainian military suffering one defeat after another, things are looking pretty bleak for the Kiev regime.As Russian troops continue to make gains after punching through the Ukrainian defenses at Avdeyevka, Kiev may soon lose its hold on a number of key cities, Newsweek claims.According to the media outlet, the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, currently under Kiev’s control, may fall to Russian forces “before summer.” Chasov Yar has served as a “vital staging point for Ukrainian forces and sits on a hill with commanding views over the surrounding area,” the media outlet notes, adding that it also serves as a “gateway” to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, two prominent cities that Russia needs to secure in order to finally drive the Kiev forces from Donbass.
With the Ukrainian military suffering one defeat after another, things are looking pretty bleak for the Kiev regime.
As Russian troops continue to make gains after punching through the Ukrainian defenses at Avdeyevka, Kiev may soon lose its hold on a number of key cities, Newsweek claims.
According to the media outlet, the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, currently under Kiev’s control, may fall to Russian forces “before summer.”
Chasov Yar has served as a “vital staging point for Ukrainian forces and sits on a hill with commanding views over the surrounding area,” the media outlet notes, adding that it also serves as a “gateway” to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, two prominent cities that Russia needs to secure in order to finally drive the Kiev forces from Donbass.