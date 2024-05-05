https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/us-uses-ukrainians-as-sannon-fodder-to-preserve-geopolitical-advantage-1118275527.html

US Uses Ukrainians as 'Сannon Fodder' to Preserve 'Geopolitical Advantage'

The hefty $61 billion military aid package for the Kiev regime recently approved by US lawmakers will only help “prolong death and destruction” in the Ukrainian conflict zone, argued Dr. Edward Lozansky, president and founder of the American University in Moscow.

According to him, Washington’s efforts to provoke, prolong and fund the Ukrainian conflict were “never meant to promote democracy, but rather to use Ukrainians as cannon fodder to preserve the geopolitical advantage of the hegemon” i.e. the United States. To add insult to injury, the military aid bill is not going to change the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict, he argues, quoting Richard Sakwa, professor of Russian and European politics at the University of Kent, as saying that it “will only prolong the agony of Ukraine and Europe.” As the bill “also raises the stakes, and pushes the world one step further towards a cataclysm the likes of which we have never seen,” Sakwa thus suggests that “now is the time to start de-escalating, and to outline what it would take to start a diplomatic process of some sort.”

