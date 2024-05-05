https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/white-house-admits-recent-military-aid-to-ukraine-wont-stop-russian-offensive---report-1118262359.html
White House Admits Recent Military Aid to Ukraine Won't Stop Russian Offensive - Report
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new aid to Kiev recently approved by Washington will not be able to prevent "Russian advances in the coming period" on the battlefield, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
At the same time, Sullivan said that in 2025, Ukraine intends to launch another offensive, the report said on Saturday. US President Joe Biden signed last week a supplemental package passed by Congress that provides $61 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.News outlet admits that "resolving Ukraine's personnel shortages is crucial to its chances against Russia".Earlier, Sputnik reported that the Kiev regime is experiencing critical personnel shortages and had recently introduced draconian draft law in a bid to round up as many new soldiers as it can get its hands on.Moscow repeatedly warned against military supplies to Kiev and stressed that they only fuel the conflict with no chance to affect the direct outcome of special military operation.
04:48 GMT 05.05.2024 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 05.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new aid to Kiev recently approved by Washington will not be able to prevent "Russian advances in the coming period" on the battlefield, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
At the same time, Sullivan said that in 2025, Ukraine intends to launch another offensive
, the report said on Saturday.
“Sullivan said that he still expects ‘Russian advances in the coming period’ on the battlefield, despite the new US funding package approved last month,” the newspaper reported.
US President Joe Biden signed last week a supplemental package passed by Congress that provides $61 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.
News outlet admits that "resolving Ukraine’s personnel shortages is crucial to its chances against Russia".
Moscow repeatedly warned against military supplies to Kiev and stressed that they only fuel the conflict with no chance to affect the direct outcome of special military operation.