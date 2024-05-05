https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/white-house-admits-recent-military-aid-to-ukraine-wont-stop-russian-offensive---report-1118262359.html

White House Admits Recent Military Aid to Ukraine Won't Stop Russian Offensive - Report

White House Admits Recent Military Aid to Ukraine Won't Stop Russian Offensive - Report

Sputnik International

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new aid to Kiev recently approved by Washington will not be able to prevent "Russian advances in the coming period" on the battlefield, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

2024-05-05T04:48+0000

2024-05-05T04:48+0000

2024-05-05T05:31+0000

world

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

jake sullivan

joe biden

white house

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113823924_0:186:2982:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_f91386f932bfd35ad8592fb1b37c0fda.jpg

At the same time, Sullivan said that in 2025, Ukraine intends to launch another offensive, the report said on Saturday. US President Joe Biden signed last week a supplemental package passed by Congress that provides $61 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.News outlet admits that "resolving Ukraine’s personnel shortages is crucial to its chances against Russia".Earlier, Sputnik reported that the Kiev regime is experiencing critical personnel shortages and had recently introduced draconian draft law in a bid to round up as many new soldiers as it can get its hands on.Moscow repeatedly warned against military supplies to Kiev and stressed that they only fuel the conflict with no chance to affect the direct outcome of special military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/mathematics-of-victory-russias-military-edge-over-ukraine-laid-starkly-visible-1118240117.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, ukrainian crisis, jake sullivan, joe biden, us arms for ukraine