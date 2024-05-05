https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/xi-plans-to-discuss-china-france-relations-and-important-regional-issues-with-macron-1118276307.html
Xi Plans to Discuss China-France Relations and Important Regional Issues With Macron
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that he would meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss relations between the two countries, as well as important regional and international issues during his state visit to France.
Earlier in the day, the state-run China Central Television reported that the Chinese leader had arrived in Paris. Xi also expressed hope that his visit to France would "enhance political trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields" between Paris and Beijing. "A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to our two peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world," the Chinese leader said. Xi is on a visit to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5–10 at the invitations of the European leaders. His first trip to Europe in nearly five years comes as the European Union continues piling pressure on Beijing over its support and cooperation with Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that he would meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss relations between the two countries, as well as important regional and international issues during his state visit to France.
Earlier in the day, the state-run China Central Television reported that the Chinese leader had arrived in Paris.
"During my visit, I will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Macron on growing China-France and China-Europe relations under the new circumstances as well as major international and regional issues in the world today," Xi said in a statement on his arrival.
Xi also expressed hope that his visit to France would "enhance political trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields" between Paris and Beijing
.
"A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to our two peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world," the Chinese leader said.
15 November 2022, 05:10 GMT
Xi is on a visit to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5–10 at the invitations of the European leaders. His first trip to Europe in nearly five years comes as the European Union continues piling pressure on Beijing over its support and cooperation with Russia.