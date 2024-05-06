https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/poland-not-preparing-will-not-send-troops-to-ukraine--defense-minister-1118288256.html

Poland Not Preparing, Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine — Defense Minister

Poland is not preparing to send troops to Ukraine and will not do so, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz insisted on Monday.

"This concept [of sending troops to Ukraine] was presented by [French] President Emmanuel Macron several months ago. Poland is not preparing and will not send Polish troops to Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.But he said Poland would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, in particular by training Ukrainian army personnel and supplying weapons.On Sunday, US House of Representaives Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries told CBS News that the United States would have to send troops to the Ukraine conflict zone if Kiev faces defeat.In February, Macron revealed that Western leaders were discussing the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. He admitted that a consensus has not yet been reached, but “nothing can be ruled out.”The Kremlin later stated it noted Macron’s comments and that his position on inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia in Ukraine is also well known to Moscow.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned his French colleague Sebastien Lecornu in a telephone conversation that sending French troops to Ukraine would create problems for France itself.The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, quoting the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, stated that any French military unit in Ukraine would become a legitimate priority target for the Russian armed forces.

