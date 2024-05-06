International
Russia May Take Measures If US Deploys Missiles in Asia-Pacific Region - Diplomat
Russia May Take Measures If US Deploys Missiles in Asia-Pacific Region - Diplomat
Wahington's plans to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region will inevitably provoke a missile arms race, and Russia will be forced to respond to new security threats, including in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said.
"It is clear that this does not bode well for global stability. American plans, if implemented, will inevitably provoke a powerful wave of a multilateral missile arms race with all the ensuing consequences. We, for our part, will be forced to respond to new threats to our security and will take all necessary measures to ensure it, including, if necessary, in the field of nuclear deterrence. After all, critical Russian facilities, including command posts and bases of our nuclear forces, may be attacked by US missiles with a short flight time," Mashkov said.
Russia May Take Measures If US Deploys Missiles in Asia-Pacific Region - Diplomat

04:51 GMT 06.05.2024
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryArmy Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wahington’s plans to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region will inevitably provoke a missile arms race, and Russia will be forced to respond to new security threats, including in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov told Sputnik.
"It is clear that this does not bode well for global stability. American plans, if implemented, will inevitably provoke a powerful wave of a multilateral missile arms race with all the ensuing consequences. We, for our part, will be forced to respond to new threats to our security and will take all necessary measures to ensure it, including, if necessary, in the field of nuclear deterrence. After all, critical Russian facilities, including command posts and bases of our nuclear forces, may be attacked by US missiles with a short flight time," Mashkov said.
Philippine Coast Guard members wave small flags of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan during welcoming ceremonies at the pier in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, June 1, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
Military
US Encircling China With Military Bases to Cut Off Ocean Access in Conflict Scenario - Reports
27 April, 12:30 GMT
