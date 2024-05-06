https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russia-may-take-measures-if-us-deploys-missiles-in-asia-pacific-region---diplomat-1118280896.html
Wahington’s plans to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region will inevitably provoke a missile arms race, and Russia will be forced to respond to new security threats, including in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said.
"It is clear that this does not bode well for global stability. American plans, if implemented, will inevitably provoke a powerful wave of a multilateral missile arms race with all the ensuing consequences. We, for our part, will be forced to respond to new threats to our security and will take all necessary measures to ensure it, including, if necessary, in the field of nuclear deterrence. After all, critical Russian facilities, including command posts and bases of our nuclear forces, may be attacked by US missiles with a short flight time," Mashkov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wahington’s plans to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region will inevitably provoke a missile arms race, and Russia will be forced to respond to new security threats, including in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov told Sputnik.
