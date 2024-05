https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/watch-russian-ka-27-helicopter-blow-up-ukrainian-drone-boat-near-crimea-1118286848.html

Watch Russian Ka-27 Helicopter Blow Up Ukrainian Drone Boat Near Crimea

Sputnik International

Ukrainian unmanned boats have been trying to break through Russian coastal defenses near Crimea’s shore for months to no avail, as Russia's Black Sea Fleet is on high alert keeping the country's borders safe from enemy sabotage attempts.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118286597_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cde7b7207fc84f9933a9a5fdcc4bd16.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing a Kamov Ka-27 military helicopter in service with the Russian Navy annihilating a Ukrainian unmanned boat moving close to Crimea's shore. The enemy crewless boat was maneuvering in an attempt to escape targeted Russian fire. Precise and effective actions carried out by Russian troops resulted in the complete destruction of the unmanned vessel, with its combat unit detonating moments later.

