Russian Armed Forces Liberate Solovyovo in DPR and Kotlyarovka in Kharkov Region

06.05.2024

Russian forces are continuing to advance through Ukrainian-occupied areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, and have made new gains in neighboring Kharkov region, Russia's Defense Ministry has announced.Center's troops were said to have engaged and repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks in the areas of the settlements of Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Netailovo and Berdychi in the DPR, over the course of which up to 370 troops, an armored combat vehicle, 20 other vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.Elsewhere on the front, "as a result of dynamic actions, units of the West Group of Forces liberated the village of Kotlyarovka in Kharkov region," the Defense Ministry said."Having improved their position along the front line, [Russian forces] struck a blow to the manpower and equipment of the 14th, 44th, and 66th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kharkov region, Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and Novosadovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the MoD said.Russian forces were also said to have repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in Sinkovka, Krakhmalnoye in Kharkov region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, in the course of which the enemy lost up to 120 troops, two tanks, including a Leopard, two US-made 155 mm M777 howitzers, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer and three 122 mm Gvozdika artillery pieces.Units from the Southern Group of Forces engaged in combat with Ukrainian formations in the settlements of Andreevka, Belogorovka, Kurakhovo, Kurdyumovka, Ostroye, Konstantinovka and Sprnoe in the DPR, causing up to 275 personnel losses, six vehicles and an armored personnel carrier.Also in the DPR, forces from the Eastern Group of Forces engaged Ukrainian forces in Vodyanoye, Makarovka, Prechistovka and Urozhaynoye. Enemy losses were said to have amounted to 160 troops, two tanks, three vehicles, an M198 howitzer and three D-30 guns.In Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, units from the Dnepr Group of Forces reported engaging with Ukrainian forces in and around the settlements of Stepnoe and Rabotino, Zaporozhye, and Tokarevka in Kherson. Enemy losses were said to include 40 troops, four M777 howitzers, one D-20 and D-30 howitzer, and a Nota electronic warfare station.The MoD also indicated that forces from the Russian Black Sea Fleet had destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned drone boats off the coast of Crimea.Tactical aviation units, missile forces and artillery reported the destruction of two enterprises engaged in the production of drones, and to have struck enemy positions across 122 areas. A Ukrainian Su-27 jet was destroyed, along with 23 drones, and seven HIMARS missiles launched toward Russian positions.In addition, the military reported the destruction of an array of Ukrainian artillery units in counter-artillery fire, including an M109 Paladin, three M777 howitzers, a 105 mm M119 gun, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers, a 122 mm D-30 howitzers, three Enklav and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, and a US-made counter-battery AN/TPQ-50 radar.

