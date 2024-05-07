https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/brazil-venezuela-condemn-israels-operation-in-gazas-southern-city-of-rafah-1118304668.html
Brazil, Venezuela Condemn Israel's Operation in Gaza's Southern City of Rafah
The Brazilian and Venezuelan governments have condemned the start of Israel's military operation in eastern Rafah in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community, organizations and the UN Security Council to overcome the indifference to abuse of human rights and humanitarian law.
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah, after urging residents to evacuate. Palestinian movement Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the truce deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in the city. Brazil called on international organizations and the UN Security Council to "overcome the indifference and passiveness that has allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip to worsen." Another Latin American country, Venezuela, also called on the international community to reestablish "legality and international justice in the area." Over 34,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian and Venezuelan governments have condemned the start of Israel's military operation in eastern Rafah in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community, organizations and the UN Security Council to overcome the indifference to abuse of human rights and humanitarian law.
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah
, after urging residents to evacuate. Palestinian movement Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the truce deal unacceptable. Over a million people
are believed to be sheltering in the city.
"The Government of Brazil condemns the launching of the Israeli armed forces' operation in Rafah city in the Gaza Strip. With this military action, by deliberately escalating the conflict in the Gaza area, which is now known to have a high concentration of civilians, the Israeli government is once again demonstrating its disregard for the basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law, despite the appeals of the international community, including its closest allies," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Brazil called on international organizations and the UN Security Council to "overcome the indifference and passiveness that has allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip to worsen."
Another Latin American country, Venezuela, also called on the international community to reestablish "legality and international justice in the area."
"Venezuela categorically condemns the bombing of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, by the Zionist State of Israel, which continues its systematic criminal and expansionist policy in that area, where more than 1.4 million forcibly displaced Palestinians live," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
Over 34,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.