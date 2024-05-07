https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/brazil-venezuela-condemn-israels-operation-in-gazas-southern-city-of-rafah-1118304668.html

Brazil, Venezuela Condemn Israel's Operation in Gaza's Southern City of Rafah

The Brazilian and Venezuelan governments have condemned the start of Israel's military operation in eastern Rafah in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community, organizations and the UN Security Council to overcome the indifference to abuse of human rights and humanitarian law.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah, after urging residents to evacuate. Palestinian movement Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the truce deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in the city. Brazil called on international organizations and the UN Security Council to "overcome the indifference and passiveness that has allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip to worsen." Another Latin American country, Venezuela, also called on the international community to reestablish "legality and international justice in the area." Over 34,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

