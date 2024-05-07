https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/israel-declines-ceasefire-proposal-continues-rafah-operation-to-pressure-hamas-1118299395.html
Israel Declines Ceasefire Proposal, Continues Rafah Operation to Pressure Hamas
Israel Declines Ceasefire Proposal, Continues Rafah Operation to Pressure Hamas
Sputnik International
The Israeli war cabinet has unanimously decided to continue operation in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas on the issue of release of hostages, the government’s press office said on Monday.
2024-05-07T00:27+0000
2024-05-07T00:27+0000
2024-05-07T02:13+0000
genocide
world
palestine-israel conflict
rafah
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian disaster
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118300159_0:218:2622:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_5a9e61586bb585f6047699b9a24b8ccb.jpg
"The war cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continues the operation in Rafah in order to put military pressure on Hamas, to facilitate the release of our hostages and to achieve other war objectives. At the same time, even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's mandatory requirements, Israel will send a delegation to the talks to seize the opportunity to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel," the press office said.The Israeli military carried out strikes against targets belonging to the Hamas movement in the eastern Rafah on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire deal, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to exchange every captured female Israel Defense Forces soldier for 50 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement, according to the document.Moreover, the ceasefire agreement with Israel, approved by Palestinian movement Hamas, allows at least 50 of the movement’s fighters to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment as part of the first stage of the deal, the document said.In addition, the Rafah checkpoint will be expanded, exit restrictions will be lifted, and the movement of goods and trade will be carried out without limitations, the document added.The ceasefire deal provides for a complete cessation of hostilities in the second month from the moment it comes into force, according to the document.The third phase of the Hamas-approved agreement with Israel provides for complete lifting of blockade on the Gaza Strip and envisages restoration of the exclave within 3-5 years.On Monday, Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal, proposed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The deal will include three stages, each lasting 42 days. The movement added that it now awaits Israel's response.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/hamas-chief-informs-mediators-of-acceptance-of-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-1118293882.html
rafah
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118300159_188:0:2519:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_b4891272ee8afe45527c00a86cb76616.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ceasefire, truce, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
ceasefire, truce, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
Israel Declines Ceasefire Proposal, Continues Rafah Operation to Pressure Hamas
00:27 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 02:13 GMT 07.05.2024)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli war cabinet has unanimously decided to continue operation in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas on the issue of release of hostages, the government’s press office said on Monday.
"The war cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continues the operation in Rafah in order to put military pressure on Hamas, to facilitate the release of our hostages and to achieve other war objectives. At the same time, even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's mandatory requirements, Israel will send a delegation to the talks to seize the opportunity to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel," the press office said.
The Israeli military carried out strikes against targets belonging to the Hamas movement in the eastern Rafah on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.
Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire deal, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.
"As part of the first stage, Hamas will release 33 Israeli prisoners (alive or dead) from among women (civilians and female soldiers), children (under the age of 19, excluding soldiers), elderly persons (over 50 years old) and sick persons in exchange for a number of prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers," the document said.
Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to exchange every captured female Israel Defense Forces soldier for 50 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement, according to the document.
"Hamas will release all surviving Israeli female soldiers, Israel will release 50 inmates from its prisons for every Israeli female soldier released (30 life prisoners, 20 convicts) from the lists provided by Hamas," the document said.
Moreover, the ceasefire agreement with Israel, approved by Palestinian movement Hamas, allows at least 50 of the movement’s fighters to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment as part of the first stage of the deal, the document said.
"Starting from the first day of this phase, an agreed number (at least 50) of wounded military personnel will be allowed to pass through the Rafah border crossing to receive medical care abroad," the document said.
In addition, the Rafah checkpoint will be expanded, exit restrictions will be lifted, and the movement of goods and trade will be carried out without limitations, the document added.
The ceasefire deal provides for a complete cessation of hostilities in the second month from the moment it comes into force, according to the document.
"Announcement of the restoration of a sustainable ceasefire (permanent cessation of military and hostile operations) and its entry into force until the exchange of hostages and prisoners between the two sides from among all surviving Israeli men (civilians and soldiers) ... as well as a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip," the document said.
The third phase of the Hamas-approved agreement with Israel provides for complete lifting of blockade on the Gaza Strip and envisages restoration of the exclave within 3-5 years.
On Monday, Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal, proposed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The deal will include three stages, each lasting 42 days. The movement added that it now awaits Israel's response.