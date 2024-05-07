https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/israel-declines-ceasefire-proposal-continues-rafah-operation-to-pressure-hamas-1118299395.html

Israel Declines Ceasefire Proposal, Continues Rafah Operation to Pressure Hamas

The Israeli war cabinet has unanimously decided to continue operation in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas on the issue of release of hostages, the government’s press office said on Monday.

"The war cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continues the operation in Rafah in order to put military pressure on Hamas, to facilitate the release of our hostages and to achieve other war objectives. At the same time, even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's mandatory requirements, Israel will send a delegation to the talks to seize the opportunity to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel," the press office said.The Israeli military carried out strikes against targets belonging to the Hamas movement in the eastern Rafah on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire deal, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to exchange every captured female Israel Defense Forces soldier for 50 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement, according to the document.Moreover, the ceasefire agreement with Israel, approved by Palestinian movement Hamas, allows at least 50 of the movement’s fighters to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment as part of the first stage of the deal, the document said.In addition, the Rafah checkpoint will be expanded, exit restrictions will be lifted, and the movement of goods and trade will be carried out without limitations, the document added.The ceasefire deal provides for a complete cessation of hostilities in the second month from the moment it comes into force, according to the document.The third phase of the Hamas-approved agreement with Israel provides for complete lifting of blockade on the Gaza Strip and envisages restoration of the exclave within 3-5 years.On Monday, Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal, proposed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The deal will include three stages, each lasting 42 days. The movement added that it now awaits Israel's response.

