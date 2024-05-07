International
China's Long March-6C Carrier Rocket Successfully Makes Debut Flight - State Media
Sputnik International
China's newest Long March-6C carrier rocket successfully made its first flight on Tuesday and delivered several satellites into orbit, the state-run China Central Television reported.
The rocket was launched at 11:21 local time (03:21 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in China's northern Shanxi Province. Long March-6C is a two-stage-to-orbit liquid-fueled rocket carrier, which is planned to be used to perform launches to low-Earth and heliosynchronous orbits. The rocket has the height of 43 meters (141 feet) and the launch mass of about 215 tonnes. It can deliver a payload of up to 2.4 tonnes to a heliosynchronous orbit.
China's Long March-6C Carrier Rocket Successfully Makes Debut Flight - State Media

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's newest Long March-6C carrier rocket successfully made its first flight on Tuesday and delivered several satellites into orbit, the state-run China Central Television reported.
The rocket was launched at 11:21 local time (03:21 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in China's northern Shanxi Province.
Long March-6C is a two-stage-to-orbit liquid-fueled rocket carrier, which is planned to be used to perform launches to low-Earth and heliosynchronous orbits. The rocket has the height of 43 meters (141 feet) and the launch mass of about 215 tonnes. It can deliver a payload of up to 2.4 tonnes to a heliosynchronous orbit.
In February, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said that Beijing plans to make around 100 space launches in 2024, which will set a new record for the country.

