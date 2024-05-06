International
Hamas Chief Informs Mediators of Acceptance of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Hamas Chief Informs Mediators of Acceptance of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
The chairman of the political office of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has informed Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Abbas Kamel, the chief of Egypt’s intelligence, of acceptance of a proposal to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said on Monday.
"The head of Hamas' political office, Ismail Haniyeh, called Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel and informed them of the movement's agreement to their proposal for a ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in its Telegram channel.
Hamas Chief Informs Mediators of Acceptance of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

17:07 GMT 06.05.2024
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The chairman of the political office of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has informed Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Abbas Kamel, the chief of Egypt's intelligence, of acceptance of a proposal to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said on Monday.
"The head of Hamas' political office, Ismail Haniyeh, called Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel and informed them of the movement's agreement to their proposal for a ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in its Telegram channel.

On Saturday, Hamas's delegation arrived in Cairo on Saturday to negotiate through Egyptian mediators a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the captives. The group reported it was traveling to Cairo “in order to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza.” The talks ultimately ended with no resolution.

