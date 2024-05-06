https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/hamas-chief-informs-mediators-of-acceptance-of-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-1118293882.html

Hamas Chief Informs Mediators of Acceptance of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

The chairman of the political office of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has informed Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Abbas Kamel, the chief of Egypt’s intelligence, of acceptance of a proposal to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said on Monday.

"The head of Hamas' political office, Ismail Haniyeh, called Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel and informed them of the movement's agreement to their proposal for a ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in its Telegram channel.

