Putin Signs Decree on Russia’s 2030 National Development Goals

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the country’s national development goals for the period up to 2030 and up to 2036 in perspective, according to a document published by the Kremlin.

According to the decree, the authorities need to ensure that Russia is among the world's top 10 countries in terms of research and development. Putin also instructed to reduce the share of imported goods and services in the GDP to 17% by 2030 and to increase non-resource non-energy exports by at least two-thirds by 2030 when compared to 2023. The authorities also need to ensure that the total fertility rate in Russia rises to 1.6 by 2030 and to 1.8 by 2036, according to the decree.

