International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putin-signs-decree-on-russias-2030-national-development-goals-1118321117.html
Putin Signs Decree on Russia’s 2030 National Development Goals
Putin Signs Decree on Russia’s 2030 National Development Goals
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the country’s national development goals for the period up to 2030 and up to 2036 in perspective, according to a document published by the Kremlin.
2024-05-07T17:49+0000
2024-05-07T17:49+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
decree
presidential decree
new law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118320764_0:95:3072:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_aecc97d6ef97c86ff8aa7497fe795b3d.jpg
According to the decree, the authorities need to ensure that Russia is among the world's top 10 countries in terms of research and development. Putin also instructed to reduce the share of imported goods and services in the GDP to 17% by 2030 and to increase non-resource non-energy exports by at least two-thirds by 2030 when compared to 2023. The authorities also need to ensure that the total fertility rate in Russia rises to 1.6 by 2030 and to 1.8 by 2036, according to the decree.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putins-next-term-to-bring-new-dynamic-to-russias-development-1118318442.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118320764_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df06646b0c68a16c2324052e180bacd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, putin signs decree, putin first decree after inauguration, putin's fifth term
vladimir putin, putin signs decree, putin first decree after inauguration, putin's fifth term

Putin Signs Decree on Russia’s 2030 National Development Goals

17:49 GMT 07.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government on development of air transportation and aircraft engineering via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government on development of air transportation and aircraft engineering via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the country’s national development goals for the period up to 2030 and up to 2036 in perspective, according to a document published by the Kremlin.
According to the decree, the authorities need to ensure that Russia is among the world's top 10 countries in terms of research and development.
Putin also instructed to reduce the share of imported goods and services in the GDP to 17% by 2030 and to increase non-resource non-energy exports by at least two-thirds by 2030 when compared to 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before his inauguration ceremony - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2024
World
Putin's Next Term to Bring New Dynamic to Russia's Development
16:49 GMT
The authorities also need to ensure that the total fertility rate in Russia rises to 1.6 by 2030 and to 1.8 by 2036, according to the decree.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала