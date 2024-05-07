https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putins-next-term-to-bring-new-dynamic-to-russias-development-1118318442.html

Putin's Next Term to Bring New Dynamic to Russia's Development

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as a president of the Russian Federation on May 7. Sputnik sat down with Swedish military and political analyst Mikael Valtersson to discuss Russia's political dynamic after Putin's inauguration.

Vladimir Putin's inauguration took place on May 7 in the St. Andrew's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.After the ceremony, the Russian president delivered a speech outlining key aspects of his upcoming domestic and foreign policies.Putin emphasized that Russia is willing to engage in dialogue, including with the Western bloc, on the principles of equality and mutual respect. The president affirmed that the country would continue promoting a multipolar world order and a unified security system."Our decisions regarding the development of the country and its regions must be both effective and equitable, ultimately enhancing the well-being and quality of life for Russian families," added the Russian president.The West's expectation that Russia would collapse under sanctions and suffer a military defeat in Ukraine has proven futile, marking a complete failure of the Western strategy, according to Mikael Valtersson, a former officer in the Swedish Armed Forces, former defense politician and chief of staff of the Sweden Democrats."The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the Russian economic growth in 2024 might be the highest among developed countries," he pointed out. "The Russian successes both economically and militarily have of course strengthened Putin's position and it was no surprise that he got more than 80 percent of the votes in the Presidential elections in March."The expert noted that, based on Putin's previous speeches and interviews, the Russian president was likely to focus on increasing Russian economic and technological independence from the West, strengthening ties with non-Western countries, sustaining economic growth and resolving the conflict in Ukraine on favorable terms for Russia.At the same time, the Russian leader has not closed the door to the West, he added.It was clear from Putin's speech that Russia remains committed to prioritizing its own interests over seeking approval from the West, according to the expert.The resilience and growth of the Russian economy have underscored the weaknesses of the Western-centered economic world order, which relies on sanctions and the dominance of the US dollar as tools to control other global players, Valtersson argued.Russia is steadily de-dollarizing and switching to local currencies in mutual trade with other countries.The pace with which other nations are moving away from the US dollar have made US commentators feel uneasy — and reportedly prompted Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's team to seek a way to halt the trend.Russia's import substitution is also advancing at full throttle, speeding up the country's re-industrialization, creating new jobs and fuelling economic growth.

