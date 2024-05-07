What to Know About АURUS Мerlon Bikes in Putin's Motorcade
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankInauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Grand Kremlin Palace. Putin arrived for the swearing-in his Aurus Senate armored limousine, flanked by an honorary motorcycle escort.
There was one two-wheeled aspect of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival for his swearing-in ceremony on May 7 that drew particular attention.
Besides the familiar sight of the presidential Aurus Senat armored limousine, created from start to finish by Russian designers, nine sleek electric-powered Aurus motorcycles debuted at the event.
Here are some facts and figures about the АURUS Мerlon electric motorcycle:
Development of the Aurus motorcycle as part of the Project Kortezh and the “Unified Modular Platform,” dates back to 2017. NAMI, the State Research Centre of the Russian Federation, unveiled the first prototype at the Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition in 2022.
According to the developer, the space-frame is made of high endurance aluminum alloys, while external panels and elements are of Russian-made composite materials.
The motorbike also features an entirely domestic-made high-voltage traction battery, electric motor, power control system (including software), touch-sensitive electronic instrument panel, LED optics, suspension elements and thermostat system.
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба МинпромторгаEmployees work on production of the first Aurus electric motorcycle developed in Russia.
Employees work on production of the first Aurus electric motorcycle developed in Russia.
Technical Characteristics
190 hp electric engine at 350 Nm of torque
Maximum speed without a sidecar is 240kph (150mph)
Acceleration from 0 to 100kph (6mph) in less than 4 seconds
A full battery charge of 21 kWh is enough to ride for 200 km;
Weight without sidecar is 350 kg
The Aurus Merlon is a rear-wheel drive, but can also drive in reverse.
AURUS Merlon electric motorcycle.
The motorcycle’s main purpose is the year-round motorcade escort of top state officials and diplomatic missions.
The AURUS Merlon is capable of operating at temperatures from -25ºC to +40°C, and retains traction at high speed on slippery roads. A low center of gravity makes the domestically-produced electric motorcycle reliably stable.
Standard features include:
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
Electric windshield
Heated seats and handlebar controls
While the AURUS Merlon electric motorcycle is currently produced in limited quantities, the release of a commercial version for all bike fans is being considered.